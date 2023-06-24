JK Rowling has criticised First Minister Humza Yousaf for the way he handled engaging with a protestor who brought the SNP's independence convention to a standstill.
Theresa Mallett, 61, from Glenrothes, said she was left with lifechanging injuries after undergoing botched surgery for sciatica from ex-NHS Tayside doctor Professor Sam Eljamel.
The neurosurgeon is thought to have harmed hundreds of patients while working at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Lifelong SNP member Ms Mallett, who has now quit the party, was initially booed for her interruption at the event at the Caird Hall in Dundee by SNP delegates. But she was consoled by Mr Yousaf after she disrupted his speech to demand a public inquiry and he left the stage to try and speak with her.
But Edinburgh-based Harry Potter author Ms Rowling, who has been an outspoken critic of the Scottish Government's plans to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender via the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, tweeted in response to a video of the moment online: "And Humza Yousaf puts his hands on the female protestor, because of course he does.
"Would he stroke the arm of a male heckler? Would he physically take hold of him? Or would he respect a fellow man's personal space and physical boundaries when trying to reassert his authority?"
Speaking to journalists after his speech, Mr Yousaf said he was happy to meet Ms Mallett and other victims.
He said: "There's no doubt that she's suffered a lot of trauma, all the victims of Eljamel have, and I'm happy to meet with her in particular.
"She had a particular concern that we haven't agreed to a public inquiry - I can understand the calls for a public inquiry I have to say. But the reason why we've not progressed the public inquiry is because we think there may be ways of getting answers to the questions that people want through means that's quicker than a public inquiry.
"We know how long a public inquiry often takes but look, everybody who has suffered at the hands of Eljamel has every right to be angry at the situation they find themselves in."
Following the interruption, Mr Yousaf appealed to SNP members to not "shout down" those who are trying to be heard.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel