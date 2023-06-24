THE SNP legend Sir George Reid has delivered a thinly-veiled warning against careerism to the current generation of the party’s politicians.
The former Holyrood Presiding Officer said people should bear in mind that politics was not a career but a vocation, adding: “Remember that.”
SIr George was speaking at the start of the SNP’s Independence Convention in Dundee, where he gave a moving tribute to Winnie Ewing.
The former MP, MEP and MSP, whose win in the 1967 Hamilton byelection was a turning point for the SNP, died at the age of 93 on Thursday.
Sir Geore, the last remaining member of the group of seven SNP MPs elected in February 1974 and of the 11 elected in October 1974, said: “Occasionally, just very occasionally, a person emerges from the murk of daily life with the vision and determination to change things for good, to set the country on a different path. That was Winine.”
He said: “Politics for Winnie was not a career. It was a vocation. Remember that.
“‘How are you settling in?’ said [Labour PM] Harold Wilson in 1974. ‘I’m not here to settle in,’ said Winnie. ‘I’m here to settle up.’”
The remark was applauded by delegates.
Sir Georgewent on: “Winnie didn’t live to see independence. Did that bother her, I once asked. No, she said, not at all. It’s a process.
“Don’t make excuses, make improvements
“Do things with the people of Scotland, not to the people.
“Concentrate on those who are still to be convinced. Keep right on to the end of the road.
“You all are, you know, the legacy of a woman who changed a nation.
“Winnie lives on through you. Yes, memories are important. But as her long life shows, what really matters are actions and choices.”
The Convention was also shown a memorial video to Ms Ewing, voiced by former leader John Swinney, with and contributions for the party's depute leader, Keith Brown and Hamilton MSP Christina McKelvie.
Ms McKelvie said: “The legacy Winnie Ewing leaves behind is the stuff of legends; from her pivotal by-election win in 1967 spearheading decades of SNP electoral victories, to reconvening the Scottish Parliament in 1999 for the first time since 1707 – her influence on Scottish History and leading role in the independence movement cannot be understated.
“Everyone in the SNP family and the wider independence movement owes a debt of gratitude to Winnie for her determination, her vision and her passion, which went on to inspire generations of activists, campaigners and parliamentarians taking forth the message she first championed; stop the world, Scotland wants to get on!”
In his speech, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Winnie Ewing’s passing has – for all of us – brought to the fore many memories and emotions over the last couple of days.
“As well as the sense of loss, I’ve been thinking of many people down the years who fought their whole lives for an independent Scotland - but sadly haven’t lived to see it.
“People like Winnie, like George Leslie. And like my mentor and friend the late, great Bashir Ahmad.But when we are so close to achieving our goal. We must take strength from them and their legacy to push on until we win.
“For our families. For our friends. For our communities. And for our country.
“That’s who we’re doing this for.
“And for our children, our future generations - those yet to be born, who will live in an independent Scotland and decide how they want it to be run.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel