The iconic SNP politician, whose victory in the 1967 Hamilton byelection was a breakthrough for her party, died last week at the age of 93.

An MP and MEP, she was also an MSP and in 1999 announced the Scottish Parliament had been “reconvened” after the Act of Union in 1707 saw it temporarily “adjourned”.

A memorial service at which “all are welcome” will be held at Inverness Cathedral on Saturday July 15 at 2pm.

A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday in Bearsden, near Glasgow.

The Ewing family thanked all those who had sent “very kind” messages.

“We have heard a myriad of anecdotes of happy experiences of Winnie over her long and successful time as MP, MEP and MSP,” a family spokesperson said.

“These have been of great comfort to the family.”

Two of Ms Ewing’s three children, Fergus and Annabelle, are also SNP MSPs.

Known as Madame Ecosse after her election to Brussels, Ms Ewing was the subject of a series of tributes at yesterday’s SNP independence convention in Dundee.

After her death, Humza Yousaf said he was heartbroken at the loss of “a shining light of our party”.

He added: “No words can truly capture the unique and unparalleled contribution that Winnie made to Scotland and Scottish politics.

“Her work over many decades – including in the UK, European and Scottish parliaments – shaped the modern nation we have today.”

Mrs Ewing was surrounded by her family when she died.



