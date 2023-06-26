The First Minister used the SNP’s independence convention on Saturday to kickstart more discussions on how the party will secure the constitutional change.

The Westminster election, expected in 2024, will be pivotal to seeking talks with the UK Government on giving “democratic effect to Scotland becoming an independent nation”, he told SNP members at Dundee’s Caird Hall.

The First Minister said a majority of seats would be considered a mandate to either begin negotiations with Westminster — or demand a referendum on independence.

Is he right? We want to know what Herald readers think: Does winning a majority of MPs give the SNP a mandate to begin independence talks?

Recent polling by PanelBase has predicted the SNP will take 21 of the 59 Scottish seats at the next election, down from its current 45, while Scottish Labour is forecast to win 26 seats – meaning the nationalists would fall short of the majority sought by Mr Yousaf.

The two main parties at Westminster – Labour and the Conservatives – have said they will not grant a referendum.

Mr Yousaf fended off criticism that the strategy was effectively the same as his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon, who wanted the election to be fought as a “de facto referendum”, with more than 50% of the votes considered enough to open negotiations.