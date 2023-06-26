The former first minister criticised the plan Mr Yousaf's unveiled on Saturday at his party's convention in Dundee for an apparent lack of clarity and accused him of outlining "a number of strategies simultaneously".

In his key note address to party members Mr Yousaf said he would seek negotiations with London on either a second referendum or moving straight to independence talks if the SNP returned a majority of Scotland’s MPs.

He said the approach differed from previous elections in which the SNP said a win would mean a “cast-iron” or “triple-lock” mandate, as it was more direct and explicit.

However, there appeared to be some confusion among SNP MPs over what Mr Yousaf meant in his speech and whether the policy was a re-iteration of the plan put forward by the previous first minister Nicola Sturgeon for a de facto referendum or if that strategy had been ditched or revised using a majority of seats rather than votes as the threshold for winning.

“To win independence we require one independence strategy supported by a number of political parties. What Humza Yousaf has outlined is a number of strategies simultaneously supported by one party!” said Mr Salmond.

The former first minister and SNP leader, who negotiated the terms of the 2014 referendum with the then Prime Minister David Cameron is to give his full assessment on Mr Yousaf's plan at a meeting in Troon this evening.

In a statement to The Herald this afternoon Mr Salmond pointed to what he argued are three fatal flaws in the first minister’s approach to independence in particular what he would do if the UK Government dismisses any new demand for a second independence referendum as it has repeatedly done following SNP election successes.

The former SNP leader, who now now leads Alba, said Mr Yousaf needed to put "clear blue water" between the policy platform of his own administration and that of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon.

He also said Mr Yousaf should apology to Yes supporters for the SNP 'losing the way'.

And he reiterated his own party's call for a Scotland United approach to the general election which SNP figures have previously dismissed.

“Humza is trying to lead the SNP by being all things to all activists. He will end up disappointing everyone and taking independence on a road to nowhere. His approach has three fatal flaws," he said.

"Firstly, it fails to recognise that the SNP are currently the drag on the independence movement. He should be looking at ways to gain seats by capitalising on the fact that half the country support independence, not how to minimise losses for the SNP by sheltering behind independence rhetoric with no substance. The way to win seats is to put country before party in a Scotland united for independence approach.

"Secondly, going into an election with no expectation of success is hardly likely to inspire the independence vote into the polling stations.

"The failure to square up to Westminster when the SNP was in the ascendency is now replaced by Humza’s pre-election acceptance that victory will be met with a further Westminster veto. Humza has failed to spell out any strategy on how to face down yet another Westminster veto of yet another referendum mandate.

"Thirdly, the way to restore SNP party fortunes is to settle clear tartan water between his administration and what has gone before. No one will believe he is a new leader with new ideas unless he junks a failed policy programme which is a massive albatross around the neck of the SNP.

"A recognition and an apology for losing their way and a determination to do better, would lay the basis for recovery when the trials and tribulations of the party have passed.

"Leadership requires a clear strategy and a determination to implement it. The First Minister offers a muddled approach and an acceptance that it is doomed to rejection before battle is even joined. At a time when Scotland requires bold resolution, Humza offers timid capitulation."

He added: "Alba is now on the cusp of becoming Scotland’s second biggest independence party by membership. We have an obligation to the wider national movement to continue to offer a Scotland United approach to the General Election which could maximise independence electoral success not just minimise SNP failure.

"However, if after this summer of deliberation there is no reciprocation from the SNP or any indication they will embrace a party before country approach, then Alba will present our own election strategy in line with the requirements of our Inverness spring conference.”

