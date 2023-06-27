Former SNP national treasurer Douglas Chapman has become the party's fourth MP to announce he will stand down at the general election expected before the end of next year.
The MP for Dunfermline and West Fife follows the party's former Westminster leader Ian Blackford and fellow MPs Peter Grant and Angela Crawley who have also revealed they will not run in the election.
Mr Chapman resigned as party treasurer in May 2021, claiming he was not given enough information to do his job. He was then succeeded by MSP Colin Beattie, who he has ousted from the role at the party's annual conference six months earlier.
When he stepped down as national treasurer, he criticised a lack of support and information, despite underlining a "resounding mandate" he had been given to introduce more transparency into SNP finances when he was elected to the position in November 2020.
An ongoing police investigation into SNP finances has since led to the arrest and subsequent release without charge of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell and Mr Beattie.
Announcing his plans to stand down as an MP, Mr Chapman said he reached the decision after discussions with his "family and close political friends".
He said: "I intend to work hard for my constituents for the remainder of this parliament. I will continue to work towards our national mission to see Scotland become a confident, prosperous and happy independent nation."
His announcement comes after Mr Blackford revealed earlier this month that he would stand down as MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber at the next general election.
SNP MP Peter Grant, who represents Glenrothes and Central Fife, and is the party's treasurer at Westminster later announced that he would not seek re-election, while Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley confirmed on Friday that she also planned to stand down at the general election.
