However the Minister for Independence also said the SNP winning the general election would be a mandate for independence, something it previously did on 37%.

The comments come just days after Humza Yousaf’s speech to the SNP Independence Convention in Dundee led to confusion over thresholds.

The SNP leader told Saturday’s gathering that if his party won the election it would be a mandate for independence - through Indyref2 or immediate negotiations with the UK.

He and his team later clarified that a win meant winning most of Scotland’s 57 seats.

But the party’s longest serving MP, Pete Wishart, said the plan was actually a 'de facto' referendum in which a win was defined as winning more than half of all votes cast.

It was also unclear what was new about the plan, given the SNP won most seats in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and was rebuffed by London when it claimed a mandate for Indyref2.

The First Minister said the difference was that “page one, line one” of the party’s manifesto would say: “Vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country”.

But unless the manifesto is one line long, it will also contain other plans and ideas that could muddy the waters and let Unionists claim the SNP’s votes were received for many reasons.

In his speech in Dundee, Mr Yousaf said he wanted his party to work to “ensure independence becomes the settled will of the Scottish people”.

On STV’s Scotland Tonight on Monday, Mr Hepburn was asked how winning most of the seats in a general election with 37% of the vote could be the settled will of the people.

He said: “Well, the election’s not been held yet, and I'm very confident we’ll garner many more votes than you've just laid out. I think we'll do rather well next year.”

Host Colin Mackay reminded Mr Hepburn that in 2017, the SNP won a majority of Scotland’s then 59 seats with 37% of the vote.

He told him: “Okay, you got 35 seats, but you only got 37% of the vote. That's nowhere near the settled will, is it?”

Mr Hepburn replied: “I’m confident we’ll do very well at next year’s election.

“We’ll set out a manifesto with independence at its very heart and we will take that to the people, and I think we’ll secure their support.”

Mr Mackay said: “Tell me what the settled will looks like.”

Mr Hepburn said: “Well, the settled will ultimately will be determined through the ballot box.

“What we need to do, and I recognise this is incumbent on us, is to get out there, it’s to engage with people, it’s to make the case, to make the case persuasively, and to get them onto the side of supporting independence.”

Mr Mackay said: “But that doesn’t tell me what it looks like. Does it look like 60%, which is a figure we’ve talked about in the past?”

The minister replied: “Yeah, I think we need to try and demonstrate that we have secured that type of position. You know, there or thereabouts.”

Mr Mackay said Scotland was “nowhere near that” and therefore the SNP was “nowhere near another referendum”.

Mr Hepburn said: “The next electoral contest is the next UK general election.

“We’re going to stand in terms that every other party will. They’ll lay out our manifesto and they’ll look to win the most seats. That's what we're going to do and if we secure that, which I'm confident we will, we’ll look to take forward the agenda we’ve laid out in our manifesto.”



