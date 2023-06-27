Humza Yousaf is probably spending this week feeling pretty important.
The First Minister, fresh from setting out his rather familiar-sounding independence strategy at the weekend, is in Brussels, dreaming of an alternative world where Scotland remains in the European Union.
Much focus has been on the FM’s copycat indy plan, pinched off his predecessor but without the use of the dreaded ‘de facto referendum’ phrase.
But in his keynote speech to the SNP’s special independence conference in Dundee on Saturday, Mr Yousaf set out a three-point plan for what would happen if his party secures an election “win”.
The SNP leader told delegates that at the next UK general election, his party will “offer the people of Scotland a manifesto for an independent Scotland”.
He confidently added that the very first line of that manifesto will simply say “vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country”.
The First Minister has even set out what will happen in the event the SNP does secure a “win” at the next UK general election and how negotiations will start with Westminster, even if they refuse to talk, as is almost guaranteed.
Mr Yousaf launched plans for a “new partnership agreement” between Scotland and the rest of the UK, if the SNP claims victory at the ballot box.
The FM stressed this would “include draft legal text on the transfer of powers from Westminster to the Scottish Parliament necessary to prepare for independence” and “would set out the Scottish Government position on issues such as the division of assets”.
He also established his intention to immediately launch a consultation on an independent Scotland developing a written constitution, after securing that all-important election victory.
And significantly, Mr Yousaf insisted that “we will prepare the ground for Scotland to become an independent member state of the EU” by setting up “an envoy position, a representative of the Scottish Government in Brussels”.
He added that “this position will be focussed on explaining the Scottish Government policy on independence to our fellow Europeans”.
Opposition to Brexit, a concept now backed by both the Conservatives and Labour, will be a key selling point to Scottish voters by the SNP at the next UK general election.
The SNP will try and tie rejoining the European community and independence as one of the same.
Like Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Yousaf is keen to play up Scotland’s credentials on the continent.
Unspun | Analysis: A whiff of deja vu and confusion over Humza Yousaf's indy convention plans
In his speech to activists at the weekend, he claimed that by simply looking at “our European neighbours”, people can “get a glimpse of what Scotland’s future can be”.
He added that “whether we’re talking about Norway, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, Finland”, they are “comparable to Scotland – and they are outperforming the UK in many ways”.
A row has emerged in recent months after UK ministers reportedly took offence to Scottish Government folk acting like state diplomats without any authority to do so – but the SNP are seemingly wearing these stooshies as a badge of honour.
Mr Yousaf highlighted former minister and Kate Forbes backer Ivan McKee talking down Brexit in Poland, while Constitution Secretary and continent regular Angus Robertson “was promoting Scottish culture at a St Andrew’s Day reception and he apparently dared to say that leaving the EU had negatively impacted on student exchange programmes to Scotland”.
The FM claimed that “the Tories see the SNP has made friends for Scotland right around the world”, adding that “they see our success in attracting trade and investment” and “they’re just a wee bit jealous, and they can’t even hide it”.
That all sounds well and good.
But The Times reported that EU chiefs in Brussels will refuse to negotiate with any politicians not authorised by the UK Government, putting Mr Yousaf’s EU flagship envoy plan at risk of failure before it has even started.
These three crucial strands to Mr Yousaf’s post-independence strategy appear, at first glance, to be as elusive as the route for securing independence in the first place.
Drawing up proposals to transfer assets to Holyrood, setting up a written constitution and establishing a Brussels envoy seem costly and would look farcical if...
