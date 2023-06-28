Mr Hosie, who has been the MP for Dundee East since 2005, has become the fifth SNP MP to announce they will not put themselves forward at the next election.

The Dundee native said he has made the decision not to stand “after a great deal of thought” and will “give my full backing to whoever is selected to replace me”.

Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, along with the party’s former treasurer Douglas Chapman will not stand at the next Westminster election, as well as fellow SNP MPs Peter Grant and Angela Crawley.

In a letter to party bosses, Mr Hosie said: “It is anticipated that the next UK general election will be held towards the end of 2024.

“By then I will have been an active member of the SNP for more than 40 years and will have served as the Member of Parliament for Dundee East for almost 20 years.

“So, after a great deal of thought, I have decided to step down at the next election.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to represent the constituency I was born and grew up in.

“I will, of course, remain an active member of the SNO and find other ways in which I can help further the cause of Scottish independence.

“I will also give my full backing to whoever is selected to replace me.

“None of this would have been possible without the amazing support of colleagues, staff and SNP members throughout Scotland and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart.

“Until then I will remain at the service of my constituents.”

Mr Hosie is currently the SNP’s Treasury spokesperson at Westminster and was the party’s deputy leader between 20214 and 2016 under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership.

He was also the SNP’s deputy leader at Westminster under Angus Robertson from 2015 to 2017.

At the last general election in 2019, Ms Hosie won his seat with a 13,375 majority over the Tories.