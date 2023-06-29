Giving evidence to the UL Covid Inquiry, the former First Minister said: “Every day the government I led did our best to take the best possible decisions but equally we did not get everything right.”

As she began giving evidence, Ms Sturgeon said the learning from the Covid outbreak is of “critical importance”.

She offered her “sympathies and condolences to all those who suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The SNP MSP said: “The pandemic may be over but for many people their suffering continues and there is not a day that passes that I don’t think about that.”

However, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government did not accept the worst-case scenario of the pandemic.

She said: “It was our determination from the from the outset to suppress it to the maximum.”

Scotland’s first minister at the time of the pandemic said her government did not “simply accept that there is a level of harm that is going to be done”.

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland did not have a plan for a non-flu pandemic, although there was “thinking” around high consequence infectious diseases which were not flu.

She said: “What there wasn’t, and I think this is the significant gap, is there was no set plan, and as I say that’s not the same as saying there was no thinking, into how we dealt with a pandemic that has the features and characteristics of flu in terms of the transmissibility but also the severity…”

She added: “The questions in my mind, literally every day, are not so much did we lack a plan but did we lack capabilities for dealing with a pandemic of the nature of Covid-19. And obviously I’m talking about there about contact tracing, testing, infrastructure in particular.”

Ms Sturgeon was warned she was in a “witness box, not a soap box”, when talk turned to Brexit.

The Former First Minister told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry she “deeply regrets” having to divert resources from emergency planning to plan for the possibility of a no deal Brexit.

She said: “We had no choice but to do that planning. I deeply regret any consequences that had for our emergency planning in other areas.”

Questioned if this was a “false economy”, she said: “I think every aspect of Brexit has been a false economy,” which provoked the warning.