The Government’s own “Gateway Review” into the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), released on Wednesday night, found that officials were reporting widespread uncertainty over how it would work.

It gave the project an “AMBER/RED” status, meaning successful delivery was “in doubt with major risks or issues apparent in a number of key areas”, with “urgent action needed to ensure these are addressed, and establish whether resolution is feasible”.

The scheme was eventually postponed after the Uk Government insisted it exclude glass, something which the Scottish Government said undermined the whole exercise.

In the light of this, was the Scottish Government right to scrap the scheme when it did? Or should Ministers have pushed forward with a glass-less scheme?

The SNP-Green Government promoted the DRS as a way to reduce littering and improve recycling of single-use plastic and glass drink bottles and cans.

Consumers would have paid a 20p refundable deposit on each container, then redeemed it when it was returned to a store or recycling machine.