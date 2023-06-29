Humza Yousaf has confirmed his Government will comply with demands to supply all email and WhatsApp messages requested by the Covid-19 inquiries.
The First Minister said Scottish ministers will “fully abide by the rules” set out by both the UK and Scottish inquiries into the handling of the pandemic.
It comes as the Scottish inquiry issued "do not destroy" letters urging key organisations, including the Scottish Government, to ensure any information deemed relevant to the probe were retained.
During First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar asked if all past and present ministers comply with the order.
Read more: Nicola Sturgeon tells Covid Inquiry: 'We did not get everything right'
Mr Yousaf replied: “Yes, they will”.
He added: “To ensure there is simply no doubt whatsoever, any material that is asked for: WhatsApp messages, emails, signals, telegrams, whatever is asked for or requested; will absolutely be handed over to the Covid inquiries and handed over to them in full.”
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, and her then-deputy, John Swinney, gave evidence to the UK inquiry prior to FMQs on Thursday.
A transparency row emerged between the UK inquiry bosses and the Westminster government after WhatsApp messages from senior aides were redacted.
Mr Sarwar responded, saying the First Minister’s assurance was “really significant” and asked for the guarantee to be supplied in writing.
He added: “Covid took a heavy toll on everyone across this country and we continue to feel its impact.
“The least we can expect is that when grieving families come looking for answers, this SNP Government provides them because we know sadly that this is a government famed for a culture of secrecy and cover up.”
Read more: Sturgeon gives evidence to Covid Inquiry: What did we learn?
Mr Sarwar also urged the First Minister to clarify whether he expected the Scottish inquiry to have concluded by the next Scottish election in 2026.
While the UK inquiry began in August, the Scottish investigation has been hit with delays after four members of the inquiry’s legal team and former chair Lady Poole quit last year.
Mr Sarwar said: “This is important for thousands of families who have lost a loved one, to NHS and care staff and to everyone across Scotland who will be frustrated by the Scottish inquiry running behind because we must learn the lessons of the pandemic.”
The First Minister said it would be “deeply inappropriate” for him to intervene in an independent public inquiry.
But he added: “Of course, we want the Covid inquiry to be delivered at speed. What I will say to Anas Sarwar is having met the bereaved families myself, I can completely understand why they want that Covid inquiry to move at pace.
“It’s so important that the Covid inquiry takes the necessary steps it has to, to get those answers in a transparent way and manner.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here