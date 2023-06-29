This article is part of the Unspun: Scottish Politics newsletter.
The Scottish Government has been forced into yet another screeching U-turn – with the party now threatening Keir Starmer’s high bar for changing his mind.
The decision to scrap the Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) and go back to the drawing board came on the last day before Holyrood breaks for the summer, giving the impression it has been sneaked out.
SNP Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan insisted that the problem was all about timing.
It remains unclear whether that timing is the 2026 initial timeframe for HPMAs or the impending Westminster general election, with several coastal and island SNP MPs facing a battle to keep hold of their jobs.
In the current political landscape, SNP island and coastal MPs will not fancy their chances at the next general election.
Skye MP and former Westminster SNP leader, Ian Blackford, is standing down, while outspoken Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil faces a tough fight for his seat with Labour’s Torcuil Crichton.
In other rural parts of Scotland too, the SNP could be undone at the ballot box, with polls now consistently showing Humza Yousaf’s party could be in for a difficult election across the board.
There are several big issues and policies that have upset rural and coastal communities – the dreaded ferries scandal and the U-turn to dual the A9 have become a sore bone of contention away from Holyrood.
Kicking the can down the road with the latest policy to upset those communities, is not a stupid idea politically – it could be reset and watered down with a 2030 target date.
Ms McAllan pointed to the Scottish Government committing to “develop a new pathway and timetable” for the plans, highlighting her “draft biodiversity strategy ambition for Scotland to be nature-positive by 2030”.
She also highlighted “that the EU has set the target for enhanced marine protection in at least 10% of its sea by 2030”.
But 2030 is looking like an uncomfortable year for the Scottish Government’s climate ambition.
The legally-binding greenhouse gas emissions target to reduce 1990 levels of pollution by 75% looks almost impossible to achieve, key waste aims look set to flop and who knows whether the country will have a deposit return scheme rolled out by then – with the policy now seemingly led by the UK Government.
Ms McAllan pointed to the “constructive engagement” with the Scottish Greens for her whopping great U-turn.
This is the first big policy included in the agreement between the Scottish Government and Scottish Greens to be ditched – and could suggest a power shift in the co-operation deal between the two pro-independence governing parties.
The Scottish Greens are putting on a brave face with one insider suggesting that “having better marine protections is very much alive and well”, adding that “the whole point of a consultation is to arrive at the best way of achieving it”.
The decision also undermined the criticism (often from within the SNP), that the “Green tail is wagging the yellow dog”.
Former SNP cabinet secretary Fergus Ewing, for instance, has never hidden his fury that the anti-capitalist Greens wield so much power with just seven MPs to the SNP’s 64.
Unspun | Analysis: Is Yousaf's independence strategy just a SNP damage limitation exercise?
Unlike other recent U-turns, this one was based on a key part of the Bute House Agreement (BHA) underpinning the SNP-Green joint government.
The deposit return recycling scheme may have been associated with Green minister Lorna Slater, but it predated that deal.
Going “back to the drawing board” on banning alcohol advertising was also outside the BHA.
But the marine protection plan occupies more than three pages of the 50-page document.
So unpicking it should have been a major drama for the government, right? No.
There are several reasons for this.
One, the Greens, despite the labels their opponents like to hang on them, have always been pragmatic about extracting results from the government machine.
In the last parliament, they were almost the only party to work with the SNP on budgets.
Two, although the proposal for 10% of Scottish waters to be HPMAs by 2026 has been dropped, the planned outcome remains for enhanced marine protection in some form.
In the short term, that means more community-led protection zones like Lamlash Bay off Arran, rather than centrally-set targets imposed from above.
And third, the Greens are desperate to stay in power.
If they have to...
...want to read the full article? Sign up for free to the Unspun newsletter and receive it directly to your inbox every weekday night at 7pm. Click here 👈
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here