The unelected Foreign Office minister has announced his resignation in a scathing letter to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who he directly accuses of being “simply uninterested” in climate issues.

Lord Goldsmith's role at the Foreign Office gave him responsibility for overseas territories, the Commonwealth, energy, climate and the environment.

The departure comes just a day after the peer was censured in a report by the Privileges Committee which named Boris Johnson allies said to have put “improper pressure” on its investigation into his Partygate lies to Parliament.

In his letter, Lord Goldsmith wrote: “Prime Minister, having been able to get so much done previously, I have struggled even to hold the line in recent months.

“The problem is not that the Government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested. That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis.”

He added: “It has been a privilege to be able to work with so many talented people in government, in particular my private office, and to have been able to make a difference to a cause I have been committed to for as long as I remember.

“But this government’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes continuing in my current role untenable.

“With great reluctance, I am therefore stepping down as a Minister in order to focus my energy where it can be more useful.”

The Liberal Democrats said the Prime Minister should have “had the guts” to sack Lord Goldsmith the day before his ministerial resignation following his “brutal” censure in a report by the Privileges Committee.

Sarah Olney, the party’s Treasury spokeswoman, said: “This Conservative chaos is never-ending.

“Every day brings more resignations and scandal in this depressing Westminster soap opera.

“Rishi Sunak should have had the guts to sack Zac Goldsmith yesterday when he was brutally criticised by the partygate watchdog. Sunak is clearly too weak to control his own party.

“Zac Goldsmith’s resignation has at least confirmed what we have known all along, that Rishi Sunak’s Government doesn’t give a damn about the environment and animal rights.

“They have scrapped plans to stop puppy smuggling, watered down climate change action and let water companies pump sewage in our rivers. What a sorry state of affairs this is.”