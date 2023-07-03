Nicola Sturgeon instituted the Promise during her time in office, accepting the outcome of the Independent Care Review in 2020, including a commitment to ensure young people can remain with their families if safe to do so.

But a leaked document seen by the Daily Record newspaper showed just half of councils had set out indicators to track their progress in meeting the Promise – which has a deadline of 2030.

Just one of those local authorities which did show their progress, Midlothian Council, showed as being on track.

When she resigned as First Minister, Ms Sturgeon pledged to continue to campaign for The Promise as a backbench SNP MP.

Speaking to the newspaper, Ms Sturgeon said: “Delivering on the Promise requires Government at all levels to step up, challenge failed ways of working and prioritise the responsibility they have to care for, love and nurture our most vulnerable young people.

“Put simply, this paper shows progress is not happening quickly enough and I hope it acts as a wake-up call and pushes many of our councils to significantly up their efforts.

“The changes we are seeking for our care system cannot come quickly enough for those in care or at risk.”

The former first minister repeatedly emphasised her commitment to help care-experienced people in her time in Bute House and said she would continue to advocate on their behalf from the backbenches after leaving the top job earlier this year.

Labour MSP Martin Whitfield said: “The SNP’s failure to properly deliver on The Promise is one of the worst betrayals of their time in government.

“This was supposed to improve the lives of some of the most vulnerable children in Scotland, but a lack of leadership from the government along with years of brutal cuts to council budgets has left cared for children facing a shameful postcode lottery.



“The SNP-Green government must work with councils and other public bodies to deliver on The Promise as a matter of urgency.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "Ministers are determined to lead from the front, and will continue to work with all partners including local authorities to ensure that we keep The Promise by 2030.

"Ensuring that all children grow up feeling loved, safe and respected is a top priority for the Scottish Government and we expect all partners to prioritise this vital work.

“At the heart of this work is the ambition to significantly reduce the number of children and young people who are living away from their families. To support this, families must be given support to nurture that love and overcome the difficulties that get in the way.

“The national approach to Whole Family Support is being led through £500 million in Scottish Government funding, which is being directed through local authorities and Children’s Service Planning Partnerships.”