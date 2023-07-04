The Scottish Green ministers said the monarchy was "nothing to celebrate" in the 21st century.

Instead, Mr Harvie will take part in a republican rally outside Holyrood.

The Scottish Tories claimed the two MSPs were indulging in "student politics."

King Charles is due to be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles Cathedral.

The ceremony will follow a procession, a 21-gun salute, and a flypast by the Red Arrows.

Ms Slater said: “In 21st Century Scotland, the monarchy is nothing to celebrate. It is an out of date and undemocratic institution.

"How can we justify a system that allows one family to enjoy so much unearned wealth and privilege at a time when millions of people have so little?"

Mr Harvie added: “There are many people in Scotland who regard the monarchy as a tiresome spectacle and a symbol of values we don’t hold.

“I will be proud to speak at the Our Republic rally and to stand with others who want to build a more democratic society where power and wealth belongs to the people rather than being passed down as an inheritance."

Donald Cameron, the Scottish Tory constitution spokesman said: “This stance is absolutely typical of the Greens’ student politics, and Patrick Harvie’s attention-seeking announcement that he’ll be attending a republican rally instead is predictably infantile.

“If he wants to ask big questions, he should start with how he conducts himself as a government minister.

“The Greens may have failed to deliver a Deposit Return Scheme, but they can definitely recycle tedious anti-monarchy rants.

“As on so many issues, the extremist Greens are out of touch with the majority of Scots, who see the coronation and the King’s commitment to Scotland as something to celebrate.”