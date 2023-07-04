It follows the leaking of video footage showing dozens of Conservative party workers and activists drinking, laughing and dancing at a "jingle and mingle" party in the December of that year, when restrictions on indoor socialising were still in place.

In a statement, the Met said they had "assessed new material in relation to potential breaches of Covid Regulations in 2020 and 2021" and would be "opening one investigation and re-opening a previous investigation."

However, they also confirmed that they would not be investigating further potential breaches of the regulations in Downing Street, while Thames Valley Police said they will not investigate potential breaches at Chequers, the grace and favour country residence of the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson had been criticised after information from his diaries, reviewed in connection with the official Covid inquiry, appeared to show that lockdown rules had been breached.

The police statement said: "The Met and Thames Valley Police have assessed material referred by the Cabinet Office regarding potential breaches of the regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street and Chequers.

"Based on an assessment of that material and an account provided regarding the diary entries, and also having sought some further clarification, the Met and Thames Valley Police have each assessed the events in their jurisdiction and concluded that they do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation."

In the leaked video of the Christmas Party, held during Shaun Bailey's doomed bid to be Mayor of London, one person can be heard saying: “As long as we don’t stream that we’re, like, bending the rules,” before laughing.

The footage, obtained by the Mirror, also show a man and woman dancing before crash into a buffet table stacked with food and wine glasses.

Other guests walk past wearing paper crowns and clutching alcoholic drinks.

At least 24 people were reportedly at the do, which took place at Tory Party headquarters.

Scotland Yard had initially launched an investigation after the Mirror published a picture of the gathering but concluded that the photo by itself was not sufficient evidence of an offence.

Last month, after the video footage was published, Sir Mark Rowley, the Met commissioner, said the original decision not to take action would be reconsidered. “We can all see the colourful nature of the video and how much it tells a story way beyond the original photo,” he said.

The Met has also confirmed that they will investigate a birthday party for Tory peer, Anne Jenkinin, the wife Sir Bernard Jenkin.

Details of the event, held in the Commons office of Dame Eleanor Laing, the deputy speaker, came to light ahead of the publication of the privileges committee report into Mr Johnson.

Sir Bernard is a member of the committee, and Mr Johnson claimed his attendance at the party meant his Tory colleague was a hypocrite.

The Met said: "Following assessment of material relating to a gathering in Parliament, the Met is opening an investigation into potential breaches of the Regulations at an event on 8 December 2020."

Sir Bernard said it would not be appropriate to comment on a continuing investigation.

The Liberal Democrats renewed calls for Shaun Bailey’s peerage to be paused.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak needs to confirm he will call for honours to be stripped from anyone found to have broken the law. Anything less would make a complete mockery of his pledge to lead with integrity.

“He should also step in to stop Shaun Bailey from taking his seat as a peer while this investigation takes place.”

More to follow...