The call from the Scottish Conservatives comes after a Green MSP claimed there was still a commitment to move forward.

SNP Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan announced last week that Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) would be scrapped following uproar from Scotland’s fishing communities.

The plans, which were agreed as part of the Bute House powersharing agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens, would have resulted in the banning of human activity in at least 10% of Scotland’s waters.

But speaking in an interview with the BBC over the weekend, Scottish Green MSP Ariane Burgess said she was “confident that the marine protections that we’re both committed to bringing in will come forward”.

She added: “And what we’re doing is taking the conversation to the communities and designing something together that will ensure that we have long-term fishing for 20 years, 30 years, 100 years from now.

“What we’re both absolutely committed to is that marine protections need to be brought forward.”

Scottish Tory rural affairs spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton has now written to Ms McAllan, asking for clarity on the future of the policy.

She said: “Scotland’s fishing communities are vehemently opposed to the proposals.

“They, and I, feared your announcement last week was merely a delaying tactic to placate rebel SNP MSPs ahead of a cosmetic rebrand – and those fears appear to be justified by Ariane Burgess’ comments.

“As has been reflected in response to the consultation on HPMAs, these devastating restrictions would do untold damage to our fishing communities.

“Fishermen are already subject to terrible spatial squeeze pressures, and further reductions of the area available to them for fishing could drive many out of business.”

Ms Hamilton added: “The very least our worried fishing communities are owed is clear, honest, unambiguous messaging from the Scottish Government over its intentions for the industry.

“They’re not getting that currently, so you have a duty to provide that clarity.”

Speaking last week, Ms McAllan said that "while we remain firmly committed to the outcome of enhanced marine protection, the proposal as consulted on will not be progressed".

She added: A particular concern raised with me by those who support HPMA and those who don’t, is that implementation of the proposal, in the proposed timeframe could limit our aspirations for genuine collaboration with communities, which is integral to Scotland’s approach to a fair and just transition.

"This means we will no longer seek to implement HPMAs across 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026."