The SNP Government has been urged to clarify whether its controversial fishing ban plans could be revived after they were dropped last week.
The call from the Scottish Conservatives comes after a Green MSP claimed there was still a commitment to move forward.
SNP Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan announced last week that Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) would be scrapped following uproar from Scotland’s fishing communities.
The plans, which were agreed as part of the Bute House powersharing agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens, would have resulted in the banning of human activity in at least 10% of Scotland’s waters.
But speaking in an interview with the BBC over the weekend, Scottish Green MSP Ariane Burgess said she was “confident that the marine protections that we’re both committed to bringing in will come forward”.
Read more: Scottish Government shelves controversial fishing ban plans
She added: “And what we’re doing is taking the conversation to the communities and designing something together that will ensure that we have long-term fishing for 20 years, 30 years, 100 years from now.
“What we’re both absolutely committed to is that marine protections need to be brought forward.”
Scottish Tory rural affairs spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton has now written to Ms McAllan, asking for clarity on the future of the policy.
She said: “Scotland’s fishing communities are vehemently opposed to the proposals.
“They, and I, feared your announcement last week was merely a delaying tactic to placate rebel SNP MSPs ahead of a cosmetic rebrand – and those fears appear to be justified by Ariane Burgess’ comments.
“As has been reflected in response to the consultation on HPMAs, these devastating restrictions would do untold damage to our fishing communities.
“Fishermen are already subject to terrible spatial squeeze pressures, and further reductions of the area available to them for fishing could drive many out of business.”
Ms Hamilton added: “The very least our worried fishing communities are owed is clear, honest, unambiguous messaging from the Scottish Government over its intentions for the industry.
Read more: SNP rebellion as McAllan defends fishing ban plans consultation
“They’re not getting that currently, so you have a duty to provide that clarity.”
Speaking last week, Ms McAllan said that "while we remain firmly committed to the outcome of enhanced marine protection, the proposal as consulted on will not be progressed".
She added: A particular concern raised with me by those who support HPMA and those who don’t, is that implementation of the proposal, in the proposed timeframe could limit our aspirations for genuine collaboration with communities, which is integral to Scotland’s approach to a fair and just transition.
"This means we will no longer seek to implement HPMAs across 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel