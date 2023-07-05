Giving evidence to the UK Covid inquiry, Dr Catherine Calderwood pointed to the example of Singapore which had a taskforce on standby able to remobilise diagnostic testing and contact tracing as early as November 2019 when Covid began to spread.

Dr Calderwood, who was CMO for the Scottish Government from 2015 until April 2020, said she had arranged remote talks with her Singaporean counterpart back in March 2020 because she knew them personally.

She said: "My feeling is that we didn't learn from countries where SARS and MERS had been an issue.

"We were late and slow and there wasn't a coordinated or formal way in which to communicate with other countries where we could have learned more rapidly."

Dr Calderwood said the UK should have a similar Singaporean taskforce able to scale up responses in the event of another pandemic, but acknowledged that Sinagpore's healthcare system has enough "flex" to free up staff for training exercises.

In contrast, the NHS "would struggle to find any spare capacity to send staff on training exercises".

Dr Calderwood, a consultant obstetrician from Edinburgh, stepped down as CMO following a backlash when it emerged that she and her family spent a weekend at their second home in Fife at a time when lockdown rules banned non-essential travel.

The controversy was not raised during evidence to the Covid inquiry.

Dr Calderwood was asked about the creation of the Covid-19 Advisory Group for Scotland in April 2020 - nicknamed "Scottish SAGE".

Dr Calderwood said that communications with London-based SAGE - the group of scientists advising the UK Government response - had been beset by technical difficulties early in the pandemic.

"Unfortunately there were a lot of people dialled into meetings and of course our infrastructure for remote working was nothing like it is now," said Dr Calderwood.

"Very often the quality of the line was very poor and dropped out very frequently."

Dr Catherine Calderwood with former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a Covid briefing early in the pandemic. She stepped down as CMO in April 2020 after a row over a trip to her family's holiday home (Image: PA)

Dr Calderwood said she wanted to ensure that the Scottish SAGE included a "wide-ranging group of people" and fostered "lively scientific debate".

She added: "At my insistence some of those people were people who had been quite openly - particularly on social media - critical of some of the responses to the pandemic up until that point.

"I was very keen to have a broad range of people and not just to have people who agreed with the government and current thinking."

Dr Calderwood also accepted that a "paucity of data" early in the pandemic relating to figures such as the number of people in hospitals, care homes and intensive care "really affected how rapidly and how effectively we could make those decisions".

However, the inquiry heard that Professor Mark Woolhouse - an infectious disease epidemiologist at Edinburgh University who became a member of Scottish SAGE - had repeatedly warned that this would be an issue.

In May 2018, Prof Woolhouse had written to Dr Calderwood in her capacity as CMO describing access to healthcare data in Scotland as "terminally dysfunctional" and something that "urgently needs attention", adding: "I dread to think of the consequences if we were ever to find ourselves facing a health emergency such as a pandemic influenza.".

Dr Calderwood said did "not recall receiving or reading that".