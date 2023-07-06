The data also shows that one in three secondary schools in Scotland are operating beyond 90% capacity.

School estate statistics also highlight that more than 210 primary schools have a pupils’ roll reaching near maximum capacity including 66 primary schools with a pupils roll greater than 100% capacity.

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Liam Kerr has claimed that years of neglect have left teachers “trying to do their job with one hand tied behind their back”.

He has also urged the SNP to invest in our schools and show support for the Scottish Conservatives’ new deal for teachers, so that pupils and staff “are given the space to flourish in a productive learning environment”.

Mr Kerr said: “The SNP have left schools across Scotland stretched beyond breaking point, with pupils and teachers paying the price for 16 years of neglect.

“Hundreds of schools are near or exceeding total capacity of the pupil roll, adding to the daily strain on teachers who have already been left trying to do their jobs with one hand tied behind their back due to lack of resources.

“SNP ministers must urgently invest in our schools and support the Scottish Conservatives’ New Deal for Teachers so that pupils and staff are given the space to flourish in a productive learning environment.”

The Scottish Government has pointed to guidance it has produced for primary schools and said it will work with local authorities and partners to produce guidance for secondary schools.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A quality learning environment is vital for young people’s development, and investment by the Scottish Government has meant that since 2007, the number of schools in ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’ condition has increased from 61% to 90.4% - seeing a 77% reduction in pupils educated in substandard conditions.

“While the management of school estates is the responsibility of local authorities, we intend to build on this progress through the £2bn learning estate investment programme, which will benefit tens of thousands of children and young people.

“We are currently giving careful consideration to local authorities’ bids for phase 3 of the programme and intend to announce the successful bids soon.”