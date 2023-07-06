Police Scotland arrested the activists after they allegedly attempted to climb over a crowd safety barrier on the Royal Mile yesterday.

The force said the protesters, Imogen Robertson and Hannah Torrance-Bright, had been released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court next Tuesday.

Another six people were arrested during the day, including three men and one woman who were arrested for alleged threatening behaviour and failing to desist.

The force said their arrests were later changed to a Recorded Police Warning.

One man was arrested for theft, while another was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant.