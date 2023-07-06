Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised by a Scottish Labour MSP after he said it was not Labour policy to revoke the two-child benefit cap.
Monica Lennon said her colleagues were “scared of deselection” or “being exiled to backbenches” for speaking out, but that the policy, and the so-called “rape clause”, was “abhorrent.”
Earlier this week, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jon Ashworth described the policy, introduced by George Osborne, as “heinous”.
He said it was “absolutely keeping children in poverty.”
In an interview with the Mirror, he pressed on whether Labour would abandon it, he replied: “We are very, very aware that this is one of the single most heinous elements of the system which is pushing children and families into poverty today.”
During a speech today, Sir Keir was asked if that was Labour policy. He said: “In relation to the benefit cap, that isn’t our policy, and if that changes I’ll let you know.”
The two-child policy was introduced by George Osborne in his 2015 budget. It came into effect in 2017 after MPs backed the measure in the House of Commons.
It means that households claiming child tax credit or universal credit are unable to claim for a third or subsequent child born after 6 April 2017.
However, there is an exemption for families where that third child is conceived as a result of rape.
But the only way this clause can be used to bypass the cap is for the mother to disclose their rape.
A recent study found that the cap had been unsuccessful in increasing employment but had pushed families further into poverty and damage their mental health.
After Sir Keir’s comments, Ms Lennon - a former leadership contender - took to Twitter to criticise the party leader.
She tweeted: “I know colleagues are scared of deselection, being exiled to backbenches, or not winning selections but if we don’t speak out then who will?
“The two-child benefit cap (aka the rape clause) is abhorrent and must be scrapped. @UKLabour policies must be progressive and humane.”
The SNP Westminster Leader, Stephen Flynn said: "With each passing day, pro-Brexit Labour become more and more indistinguishable from the Tories.
"Sir Keir Starmer's failure to commit to abolishing the cruel and callous two-child benefit cap will have shocked voters right across these isles, leaving many wondering what the Labour Party actually stand for.
"It is incumbent on both Sir Keir and Anas Sarwar to confirm that a future Labour UK government would scrap this callous and cruel policy on day one.
"Failure to do so will confirm that Labour aren't offering real change - they are only offering to copy disgraceful Tory policies."
During the speech, Sir Keir was interrupted by protesters accusing him of U-turning on green policy.
Two young people who had been part of the backdrop to the Labour leader’s address in Gillingham pulled out a banner and heckled him for watering down his climate ambition.
Sir Keir asked them to “let me finish” and said he would speak to them after his speech before they were led off the stage by security.
