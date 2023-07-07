This article appears as part of the Unspun: Scottish Politics newsletter.
Decriminalisation of drugs – all drugs – would draw so much poison from society. Its chief benefit is obvious: an immediate halt to the ghastly revolving door of addiction, imprisonment, homelessness and death.
Money spent on jail can go towards rehabilitation and health care, resources woefully underfunded.
So the Scottish Government must be applauded for its bravery in calling for decriminalisation of all drugs for personal use. It’s a move which everyone who understands the world of crime and addiction knows is the only intelligent step.
Yet it will inevitably enrage right-wing newspapers. One can imagine the headlines that will be written: ‘Now the SNP wants to hook your kids on heroin.’
The reverse is true. Rather than hooking anyone on drugs, decriminalisation is a public health response which makes harm reduction the chief priority. It will save lives. Given Scotland’s appalling level of drug deaths, is there any alternative?
Transform, Britain’s independent drug charity, says that post-decriminalisation in Portugal in 2001, drug-related deaths “remained below the EU average”, as have rates of drug use. “Portugal has some of the lowest usage rates in Europe among those between the ages of 15-34,” Transform says.
In 2001, Portugal had 1287 new HIV diagnoses attributed to injecting. Portugal had over 50% of all new HIV diagnoses attributed to injecting in the EU in 2001 and 2002 – despite having just 2% of the EU’s population. In 2019, with only 16 new diagnoses, Portugal only had 1.68% of the EU total.
Portugal shows what happens when politicians prioritise health over crime.
Niven Rennie was one of Scotland’s leading police officers, and headed the acclaimed Scottish Violence Reduction Unit. He recently told me far too many “young people have no hope or opportunity”. Kids without hope, Rennie said, use drugs to “take the edge off, and we judge and punish them, and the prison population just gets bigger.
“How do we change that? … What we currently do doesn’t work. We need a fresh approach. Locking kids up is certainly wrong – being wholly opposed to trialling a different response is wrong. We need a more compassionate, educated approach.”
The “nub of the issue,” Rennie says, “is young kids with potential who simply from birth are set on a path from which they’ve no escape – a lifetime of poverty … Life becomes a struggle, every day a battle to survive … The next step is misusing alcohol or drugs, getting involved in criminality, becoming a member of a gang … Throughout my life as a police officer, I saw many such young people. We arrested them and they were sent to prison, labelled.
“For many, that becomes a life sentence. Once they have a conviction they find it hard to get a job. I always knew there was something wrong, even the stupidity of the cost of prison, compared to the cost of providing services to assist and prevent crime, made no sense to me.”
Unspun | Neil Mackay: The SNP is a deflating balloon, on every front its future is bleak
It’s clear that decriminalisation is the only sane path. But one giant hurdle stands in the way: Westminster. The Scottish Government is now asking the UK government to change reserved drug laws so anyone found in personal possession can be “treated and supported rather than criminalised and excluded”. However, the Home Office has said there’s no plans for decriminalisation.
Given recent legislative battles between Edinburgh and London, this matter is too important to turn into a political bun-fight. Both governments must calmly sit down and talk. In the end, if London cannot see that the path Edinburgh wants to take is the safe, wise and humane one, then it is clearly putting petty politics above saving lives.
...enjoyed the article? Sign up for free to the Unspun newsletter and receive it directly to your inbox every weekday night at 7pm. Click here 👈
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel