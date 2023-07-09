The SNP has been thrown into internal uncertainty after three high-profile arrests including former first Minister Nicola Sturgeon were made over a party donations scandal, while auditors found some donations and membership fees did not have records.

Nobody has been charged by police in connection with any of the matters.

Mr Flynn, said that despite the fractious internal politics of the party, there are “a lot of positive things to talk about at the moment when it comes to the SNP”.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mr Flynn, highlighted that “despite the challenges that we face, we still enjoy a fairly comfortable poll lead over the Labour Party and a huge poll for the Conservative Party which comes as no surprise to anyone in Scotland”.

He stressed that despite the problems the SNP is suffering, the Yes movement continues to enjoy support from around half of the Scottish public.

He said: “Perhaps more importantly, when it comes to the independence numbers in Scotland, we are still roughly where we were before all this started, around about 50-50, give or take a few percent here or there.

“That gives me a lot of cause for hope and a lot of cause for optimism.”

Asked how Mr Yousaf is fairing as First Minister 100 days into the job, Mr Flynn said: “I think he’s doing brilliant.”

He added: “It's been a bit of a challenging time for the party, to say the least.

“We've had the difficulties internally, but I think Humza’s come into it and what he has done is put the cost of living crisis front and centre because I think all of us at this moment in time recognise that that's the biggest challenge facing people.

“And of course, when that is the biggest challenge government needs to respond accordingly and within the powers that the Scottish Parliament have, Humza has sought to do that.”

Mr Flynn was asked whether the Scottish Government U-turning on big policy commitments such as the deposit return scheme, banning alcohol advertising and setting up highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) was a “shambolic” start to Mr Yousaf’s administration.

Mr Flynn said: “It looks like he's a First Minister who wants to set his own agenda.

“And I think that's really encouraging.”

The SNP Westminster leader added: “What Humza has sought to do is to reset our relationship with business - something which he's done, he's done very well, very quickly.

“He's also sought to listen to the views of communities who would have been impacted by the likes of the HPMA proposal.”

Despite polls consistently showing that the SNP will lose seats to Labour at the next general election, Mr Flynn said he was “pretty optimistic” about his party’s hopes at the ballot box.

He also added that Labour being “fully enthralled with Brexit” after Keir Starmer ruled out rejoining the bloc, would help the SNP’s chances.

Mr Flynn said: “I think it's only quite clear to voters in Scotland that there's one party who offers change and one party who offers real hope, and that's the SNP.”

Mr Flynn was asked whether secretly, the SNP wish the “Conservatives to do quite well” at the next election, because “if the alternative is Labour and Keir Starmer, suddenly, it's a bit harder to make that independence argument”.

But Mr Flynn said he would “disagree fundamentally”, adding that “under no circumstances would I ever countenance the Tories being good for Scotland”.

Mr Flynn added: “What we want is something better.

“We don't want just the same we don't want Tory spending plans or a rollback on green energy policies, or Brexit.

“We want Scotland to have its place in the world. We want to be part of the European community, want to offer people hope and aspiration for the future, change for a better future.

“We see Ireland and what they are doing, Norway and what they are doing, why not Scotland? Why can Scotland not have that?”

Asked if the SNP would entertain the idea of a coalition with Labour at Westminster, Mr Flynn stressed that “under no circumstances will a Scottish National Party member of parliament want to be part of a coalition”.

He added: “I don't want to be part of a UK coalition.

“I shouldn't be voting on matters to do with England or Wales or otherwise.

“What I would do is seek to, where there's an opportunity, support a government which was adhering to principles that the people of Scotland voted for like the opportunity to decide their own future.

“So that's a pretty clear line that the Labour Party would need to cost to come and have conversations with us. And I'd be quite happy to have those conversations with them.”