The wife of a former Scotland Office minister who criticised the oil and gas windfall tax holds thousands of shares in BP.
According to analysis of the energy giant’s shareholder register by the Guardian, David Duguid moved his shares into his spouse's name five years before his election.
The senior Conservative MP insists he has "followed the prevailing rules for reporting relevant financial interests.”
READ MORE: SNP MP for Falkirk John McNally to stand down at general election
Mr Duguid, the MP for Banff and Buchan has condemned the Energy Profit Levy brought in by the UK Government in Parliament four times since the beginning of last year.
He also voted against proposals to examine the impact of increasing such taxes.
His wife has more than 11,000 shares and would have received more than £2,000 in dividends last year.
Parliamentary rules require MPs to declare the financial interests of family members and spouses where there could be considered a conflict of interest.
However, Mr Duguid has never publicly disclosed his wife’s financial interest in the House of Commons register.
Twice in parliament he has referenced that he worked in the sector for 25 years, including a decade at BP.
Mr Duguid was a junior minister in the Scotland Office under Boris Johnson between June 2020 and September 2021, and again, briefly, under Liz Truss in October 2022.
READ MORE: David Duguid sacked as Scotland Office minister
Under the current system, MPs are required to declare any holdings in a company over £70,000.
For ministers, all interests held by themselves, their spouses and family members that could give rise to a conflict must be provided to the department’s permanent secretary.
The ministerial code states that ministers “must scrupulously avoid any danger of an actual or perceived conflict of interest between their ministerial position and their private financial interests”
A spokesperson for the MP said: “Mr Duguid followed the prevailing rules for reporting relevant financial interests.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here