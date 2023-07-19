This is Rigged assembled outside the terminal at 4am on Wednesday morning, in a bid to “cut off all of Scotland’s petrol supply”, according to This is Rigged.

The group said 24 activists were at the site which provides around 70% of the country’s fuel supply. Four climbed into the pipework of the tanker loading bay, forcing the site to halt operations.

The group added that eleven people have blockaded the access road to the site, preventing tanks from entering or exiting, while a further five disabled tankers in the site’s storage carpark.

A further four people occupied a fuel silo at the NuStar terminal in Clydebank.

One of the protesters, Emma Brown, said: “We’re not asking passively anymore – this is too important. We are demanding the Scottish Government stand up for what’s right and oppose all new oil and gas projects and use the devolved powers they have to retrain our workers.

“We want decent jobs on a liveable planet.”

Frances Moore from South Queensferry added: “I am furious that the powers that be are willing to sacrifice our Earth in exchange for their greed and monetary gain.”

A spokesperson for Ineos said: “We are aware of a number of protesters at the Petroineos Road Terminal in Grangemouth.

“We have mobilised our incident management team and we are liaising with Police Scotland.

“The protester action is confined to a small area of the site and our manufacturing operations remain unaffected.

“We urge the protesters to consider the safety of themselves, our colleagues and the wider community.

“Our primary concern is always safety. We are taking steps to ensure the safety of all involved and have temporarily closed the terminal to traffic.”