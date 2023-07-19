A Western Isles politician has condemned a break-away group of Tories for suggesting migrants could be sent to remote Scottish Islands.
The New Conservatives, a group predominantly made up of red wall Tory MSP, is reported to have mooted the plan.
It is said to be pushing the Home Office to consider it in the event the Supreme Court upholds a legal ruling against deporting migrants to Rwanda.
Alasdair Allan, SNP MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar said the Tories had, "managed to betray their ignorance and contempt for both asylum seekers and the Scottish islands in the same breath' by suggesting such a plan.
The five-year trial - announced in April 2022 - would see some asylum seekers sent to Rwanda on a one-way ticket, to claim asylum there.
READ MORE: UK Government Rwanda deportation policy ruled 'unlawful
The government says the plan will deter people arriving in the UK through "illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods", such as on small boats which cross the English Channel.
In June 2023, the Court of Appeal overturned an earlier ruling by the High Court that the Rwanda plan was lawful.
The judges ruled that the east African nation is not a safe third country because of "deficiencies" in its asylum system which mean that some claimants could be sent back to their home countries, where they might face persecution.
The New Conservatives group was created on May 21 and has no official leader, although co-founders Penistone and Stocksbridge MP MiriamCates and Devizes MP Danny Kruger are the principal organisers behind the initiative.
It describes itself as wishing to return to the Conservative Party's 2019 manifesto with a primary goal to reduce immigration.
Alasdair Allan, SNP MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar said: "After the UK Government’s inhumane Rwanda asylum plans were rightly deemed unlawful, it seems some Tories are looking at alternative options, unfortunately none of which include fixing their broken asylum system, cutting the case backload or implementing actual safe routes for those fleeing war, famine and persecution.
"This idea from the Tories manages to betray their ignorance and contempt for both asylum seekers and the Scottish islands in the same breath – their attitude is unfortunately not surprising, but is still wholly unacceptable."
