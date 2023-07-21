Theresa Mallett brought the SNP’s independence convention in Dundee to a halt last month when she interrupted Mr Yousaf’s keynote address,

The 61-year-old from Fife called for an inquiry into the rogue NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel, who left her and other patients in constant pain after operations.

Mr Yousaf left the main stage at the Caird Hall to speak to Ms Mallett, who quit after 30 years as an SNP member over the scandal, and agreed to meet her at her home in Glenrothes.

Ms Mallett told the BBC that Mr Yousaf, a former health secretary, appeared to be listening to her request for a public inquiry, but then later switched tack.

The grandmother said Mr Yousaf wrote to her suggesting she be part of an independent review of patients - something she and the other patients have already rejected.

She said he and the health board had treated her "despicably".

She said: "When we met he said a public inquiry was not off the table.

"I said I didn't want an independent review and didn't want to deal with NHS Tayside.

“But after we met I got a phone call from the health board saying the first minister had been in touch with them."

READ MORE: Byelection results - Thumping defeats for Sunak’s Tories in two seats

Ms Mallett has now written jointly to the health board and the First Minister to express her dismay at the way she feels she has been treated.

She wrote: "I feel let down by you Humza. Disgusted and disappointed. This is not a real offer of help. Do you really want me to be reviewed by those who harmed me?"

She said she "has been left with no life at all" after the surgery and wants a public inquiry to look into systemic problems at the health board,

In the letter, she says she felt the health board "badgered and harassed" her and tried to put words into her mouth when they phoned her - which they told her they did at the first minister's behest.

Eljamel, a former head of neurosurgery at NHS Tayside and a Scottish government adviser, harmed patients for years through bungled surgery.

He was suspended by the health board in late 2013 Mr Eljamel, voluntarily removed himself from the GMC register to avoid any disciplinary action, and now works as a surgeon in Libya.

Last year a damning report highlighted failures in how NHS Tayside oversaw his work.

In April, SNP Health Secretary Michael Matheson said he would launch an independent review of NHS Tayside in relation to the scandal, but it is yet to begin.

But Ms Mallett, who suffered life-changing injuries in 2012 when Eljamel botched her surgery for sciatica, and around 120 other former patients say they want a full inquiry, not a review.

Scottish Tory MSP Liz Smith, said: “This is a damning verdict from a patient who is continuing to suffer due to the disgraceful actions of Sam Eljamel.

“Despite his warm words, Humza Yousaf is still refusing to listen to the desperate pleas from the likes of Theresa Mallett. That is completely unacceptable.

“There is simply no excuse for the First Minister to be continually denying the requests for a full public inquiry into this scandal. Patients deserve nothing less.

“They have been failed at every turn and cannot be ignored any longer. I will continue to work with patients who are fighting tirelessly for answers and demand Humza Yousaf and Michael Matheson agree to their calls for an inquiry.”

READ MORE: Scottish Covid Inquiry lawyer demands answers over expert

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said it was "a powerful intervention".

She said: "After months of refusing to hold an independent inquiry, it now seems that the voices and experiences of patients are being shut out.

"This is nothing short of a betrayal of the women involved.

"Humza Yousaf and Michael Matheson must end the neglect of the women failed in this scandal and do what is needed so that their voices are heard."

The Scottish government said Mr Yousaf would reply to Ms Mallett's letter shortly.

A spokesperson said: "He is aware of the seriousness of this issue and has taken a personal interest in finding a solution, including visiting Ms Mallett at her home to hear from her directly. We recognise the significant ongoing concern and distress being experienced by former patients of Professor Eljamel.

"When the First Minister met Ms Mallett, he outlined that the Scottish government has committed to establishing an independent commission that could engage directly with former patients and deliver answers quicker than a public inquiry would.

"We will provide more detail on the scope of the commission shortly."

NHS Tayside declined to comment on Ms Malllett’s case, citing patient confidentiality.

It said: "NHS Tayside apologises to former patients of Professor Eljamel and remains committed to do whatever is required to support any independent process which is being set up by the Scottish Government to respond to the ongoing concerns of these former patients.

“The board continues to work closely with the government regarding these next steps."