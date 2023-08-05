Shafee Hassan, of Australian facial aesthetics consultancy firm – eh? – was responding to a questioner asking why old school photos “contained [so] many attractive people”. Was it, he asked, “something in the water”?

Mr Hassan opined that modern peeps’ coupons had become “disadvantaged” by bad diet, poor sleep, pollutants and orofacial habits, which I think means the way you bung your kisser aboot hither and yon.

Pulling up a picture of a young man from the happy highpoint of human civilisation, the 1950s, he pointed out that the fella looked mature, with a well-defined gonion and projecting zygomata. I think you can get a cream for that nowadays.

As you know, the gonion is the apex of the lower jaw and zygomata the cheekbones. I remember having these.

Mr Hassan’s views sparked rioting in many rural areas. On YonTube and TikToxic, one opinion-thrower yelled that folk looked better on old cameras than on new phones. Another said young people in the 1950s didn’t look older but just had “a grown ass adult haircut”. He did not make clear if he meant grown donkey or grown bottom. Someone else added that Mr Hassan couldn’t have seen many pictures of folk in the past.

Searching in its polemical pockets, this mature, respectable and wise – shut up, youse – column finds it has tuppence worth to bung in.

We certainly don’t believe young folk are uglier today. Certainly, they look cleaner. Many celebs, with their flawless skin, strangely static expressions and peculiar pen-drawn eyebrows, look like cartoon characters. At the other end of the scale, old people don’t look so old and wrinkly now.

Folk’s faces were more varied in the past. Today, the coupon police titter at those whose countenances lie outwith an increasingly narrow norm. Back in the day, apart from all the bullying, there was more tolerance of those who looked different or peculiar.

But I’m not sure folk were better looking. Possibly, this assessment comes from the inbuilt human need to believe everything was better in the past. That is a preposterous idea. Unless one is talking about the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Driving us mad

ANOTHER terrible incident, ostensibly caused by aggressive driving, prompts me to take command of the situation on our roads. Speaking to me, as people sometimes do, many Earthlings have expressed concern that, post-lockdown, standards of behaviour have declined. You see it among football crowds, online and … on the roads.

Here, courtesy of Mystic Rab, is how the future will pan out, in two broad categories: one, we will no longer have to kill for meat as it will be grown with love in laboratories; two, all vehicles will be self-driven – that is, not to labour a point, driven by themselves. Not by humans.

Now, I have not gathered you here today to vent about victuals but to hand down stern judgment about driving.

For human behaviour to improve on roads, two things need removing: the human and the behaviour. Current motoring rules allow anyone to get a licence: the deranged, syphilitic, religious, irrational, clean-shaven, sordid, uneducated, over-educated, lascivious, malodorous, boorish, loutish, vicious, sadistic, arrogant, male, louche, ungentlemanly, unladylike, impervious and inconsiderate. I’ve missed one out. Oh yes: the bald.

Recently, I’d an experience with someone exhibiting many of these characteristics, when I was tailgated within millimetres then almost forced into a head-on collision by this psychopath trying to overtake on the inside. On another occasion, somewhere between Aberdeen and Inverness, a middle-aged, sappy-looking clot began tailgating me on an infamous road. There was a trail of cars in front, and we were all driving near the speed limit. When an opportunity came to overtake, I slowed a little and pulled in to let him pass (he could have been a doctor or relative of the dying). And he dropped back. How many times have you seen that? Aggressive but too scared to overtake.

As soon as the overtaking possibility passed, he resumed tailgating. Several times this happened. I was so enraged I remembered his number and was going to put it in the paper as a service to readers.

Such incidents have so discombobulated me that, recently, I’ve entertained disturbing thoughts about boarding a bus. Generally, I avoid these as I’ve heard it often means sitting next to unethical people.

In the meantime, entrusting humans with vehicles has become untenable. You say: “It’s right worse in other countries, tootin’ their horns an’ aw that, ken?”

That is a good point badly made. But we must first muck out our own byre, so to say, and let those unfortunate enough to be born abroad go to hell in a handcart or BMW. When driving is automated, all will be well. All vehicles will go at the correct speeds, neither slow and frustrating nor impatient and bullying. Correct distance will be maintained. For now, where do I phone to order a bus? Can I buy up a block of seats? How much do you tip the driver? Nothing is easy.