Today, however, a correspondent leaps to the defence of Jason Leitch.

Ken Mackay of Glasgow writes:

"The inquiry is hardly a week gone and I see the SNP detractors are already baying for blood and finding guilt where none has been proved.

"I think we need to be very careful about what we say and who we say it about. Professor Jason Leitch was, in my view, open, honest and plain-speaking to the extent that he was often interviewed by the national news to give an ordered, calm and educated view.



"There is nothing to suggest that when and if he appears at the inquiry he will not be just as frank with little obfuscation.

"Can we, maybe, hear what he has to say before throwing him under a bus?"

