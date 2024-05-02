Read his article here 👈

Today one of our readers contends that a big part of the problem is down to the policies of the SNP Government.

James Quinn of Lanark writes: "Dr Andrew Buist articulates a fact that is obvious to the vast majority of GP patients in Scotland. There is a chronic shortage of GPs.

"The SNP Government’s target of recruiting an additional 800 GPs (from 2017) by 2027 is not on track to be met, a point recently reinforced by Audit Scotland. This will not be resolved until the numbers of medical students accepted from Scottish schools is increased.

"Currently only about 55% of medical students in Scotland have passed through the Scottish education system and consequently pay no university tuition fees. The remaining 45% from the rest of the UK and abroad pay the fees that are essential to subsidise Scottish medical students.

"The universities have been forced by the free tuition policies of the SNP Government to fill their medical school places with fee-paying students from abroad.

"It is essential that this issue is addressed by the next Scottish government. The current Holyrood administration has had 17 years to improve the NHS and the expectation that a new nationalist First Minister dredged from the shallow puddle of SNP talent will resolve any of its problems is wildly optimistic."