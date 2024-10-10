As the debate over assisted dying and palliative care continues, we reported this week on a warning that hospices are facing “unsustainable” financial pressures.
Yesterday a correspondent argued those who protest against assisted dying could “project some of their fervour towards persuading the Government to provide adequate financial support to hospices”.
Today one of our readers with experience of the compassion and care that hospices offer endorses that view.
William Gold of Glasgow writes: "Merle Slater makes a very valid point when she points out the projected £60 million shortfall in funding which will affect hospices this year. I know from personal experience the care, compassion and kindness which can make a loved one's final days more peaceful and am forever grateful for the help and support extended to us.
I agree that the various individuals and organisations 'who so vehemently protest against assisted dying should direct some of their fervour towards persuading the Government to provide adequate financial support to hospices'. It is surely shameful that in a wealthy and so-called civilised society organisations providing providing palliative care and support to families in their darkest hours have to rely on charity and the begging bowl to fund their vital services."
