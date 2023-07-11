The pundit and host was paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 for work including Match Of The Day, coverage of the World Cup 2023 and Sports Personality Of The Year.

Zoe Ball is the broadcaster’s second highest paid talent, earning between £980,000 – £984,999 for her Radio 2 breakfast show and a Radio 2 tribute to Terry Wogan.

Alan Shearer is in third place with a salary of £445,000 – £449,999, dropping from £450,000-£454,999 last year.

Huw Edwards is the corporation’s highest paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £435,000 – £439,999, up from £410,000 – £414,000 last year, putting him fourth on the list.

Northern Ireland's radio host Stephen Nolan is the fifth highest paid person on the list, earning £400,000 – £404,999.

Meanwhile, Question Time and Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce was paid between £395,000 – £399,000, down £15,000 from last year.

Desert Island Discs, and 6Music breakfast DJ Lauren Laverne was paid between £390,000 – £394,999, up £10,000.

Ken Bruce, who left the BBC earlier this year after 31 years at the helm of the Radio 2 mid-morning weekday slot, was up £5,000, to £390,000-£394,999.

READ MORE: Police investigate allegations surrounding BBC presenter

The publication of the salaries and the annual report had been overshadowed by allegations an unnamed presenter paid a teenager for explicit images.

The BBC has suspended a male member of staff after The Sun newspaper reported that he paid a young person around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for explicit images.

The salaries of the top 10 highest on-air earners are notably lower on average than last year. While the majority of the high earners made more than £400,000 in 2021/22, this year a significant number earn less than £400,000.

READ MORE: BBC boss to be questioned over allegations about unnamed presenter

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, said: “I am proud of the content we have delivered – the very best of the BBC – from royal programming to wonderful sporting moments and coverage of the Ukraine war. We have seen this again recently, with Eurovision, the Coronation and Glastonbury.

“It remains a period of change, financial pressures and great competition in the media market. Our task is not always easy and we have to make some difficult choices.

“But these are challenges we must embrace as we know that the BBC is needed now more than ever, in an age of polarisation and increasing disinformation.”