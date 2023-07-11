While the broadcaster still has an unparalleled reach, with 87% of adults across Scotland either watching TV, listening to the radio or engaging online, 17% think the BBC is ineffective at informing, educating and entertaining audiences, up from 10% last year.

When asked if they thought the BBC was effective at delivering these three values - set out by Lord Reith when he founded the BBC in 1922 - 64% of adults said they did, down from 66% last year.

Viewers in Scotland spent an average of seven hours and 23 minutes watching BBC TV in 2022/23, down from eight hours and 15 minutes the previous year.

Meanwhile, the percentage of adults listening to Radio Scotland has fallen from 58% to 52%.

The polling also shows that just half of all Scots thought the BBC was “effective at reflecting people like them,” down from 55% last year,

Asked if they thought the BBC was “effective at providing content/services that set a high standard for quality,” 60% said yes, down from 66% last year.

Publication of the BBC’s annual report has been overshadowed by a row over allegations a high profile presenter paid a teenager £35,000 for explicit pictures.