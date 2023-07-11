The number of Scots who believe the BBC is failing to meet its core mission is soaring, according to polling included in the corporation's latest public report.
While the broadcaster still has an unparalleled reach, with 87% of adults across Scotland either watching TV, listening to the radio or engaging online, 17% think the BBC is ineffective at informing, educating and entertaining audiences, up from 10% last year.
When asked if they thought the BBC was effective at delivering these three values - set out by Lord Reith when he founded the BBC in 1922 - 64% of adults said they did, down from 66% last year.
Viewers in Scotland spent an average of seven hours and 23 minutes watching BBC TV in 2022/23, down from eight hours and 15 minutes the previous year.
Meanwhile, the percentage of adults listening to Radio Scotland has fallen from 58% to 52%.
The polling also shows that just half of all Scots thought the BBC was “effective at reflecting people like them,” down from 55% last year,
Asked if they thought the BBC was “effective at providing content/services that set a high standard for quality,” 60% said yes, down from 66% last year.
Publication of the BBC’s annual report has been overshadowed by a row over allegations a high profile presenter paid a teenager £35,000 for explicit pictures.
