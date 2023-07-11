The fresh allegations against the unnamed man were first reported by BBC News. They said the presenter met the person on a dating app before their conversations moved to other platforms.

He then revealed his identity and asked the young person not to tell anyone, BBC News reported.

However, the young person later posted online alluding to having had contact with the presenter and hinted they might name him.

The presenter then allegedly sent a number of “threatening messages”, which the BBC says it has seen and confirmed came from a phone number belonging to the presenter.

The BBC said the young person felt “threatened” by the messages and “remains scared”.

BBC News said it had contacted the presenter via his lawyer but had received no response to the allegations.

The fresh claims came as more details of how the corporation responded to the initial complaint about the presenter’s behaviour.

The first contact was on May 18, when a family member, attended a BBC building, where they sought to make a complaint about the behaviour of a BBC presenter.

The next day they then contacted BBC Audience Services and the details of this contact were referred to the BBC’s Corporate Investigations Team.

On 6 June, having received no response to an email, a phone call was made to the mobile number provided by the family member, but went unanswered.

No additional attempts to contact the person complaining were made, though "the case remained open throughout."

Last week, on 6 July, The Sun contacted the BBC asking for a comment about the allegations that the presenter paid had paid the 20-year-old around £35,000 over three years for the pictures.

The young person’s mother later told the paper the payments had helped fund her child’s crack cocaine habit.

She also alleged her child was 17 years old when they started talking online with the BBC employee.

This was the first time that the Director-General or any executive directors at the BBC were aware of the case.

The broadcaster said the claims "contained new allegations, that were different to the matters being considered by BBC Corporate Investigations."

A senior manager then "held the first conversation on this matter with the presenter concerned" and it was "agreed that the presenter would not be on air while this matter was being considered."

On Monday, in a statement released through a lawyer, the young person at the centre of the controversy said, "nothing inappropriate or unlawful” has happened.

It went on to describe the allegations in the Sun as ‘rubbish’.”

Their legal representative also said the young person told The Sun on Friday that there was “no truth to it”, the BBC reported.

The Sun stands by its story.

A spokesperson for the Sun said: “We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child. Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC. We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It’s now for the BBC to properly investigate.”

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police have asked the BBC to pause its inquiries to allow officers to decide if there is any justification for a criminal investigation.

Speaking to the BBC's World At One, Tim Davie, the Director General said he had not talked to the presenter and would not comment on whether they had offered to resign.

He added: “Duty of care is a very significant factor in this if you look at the enormity of the coverage... That goes beyond the people at the centre of the drama but also the people affected by that.”