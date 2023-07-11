The fresh allegations against the unnamed presenter were first reported by BBC News.

They said their colleague had met the person on a dating app before their conversations moved to other platforms.

He then revealed his identity and asked the young person not to tell anyone.

However, the young person later posted online alluding to having had contact with the presenter and hinted they might name him.

The TV host then allegedly sent a number of “threatening messages”. The BBC says it has seen the messages and has confirmed that they came from a phone number belonging to the presenter.

The BBC said the young person felt “threatened” by the messages and “remains scared”.

BBC News said it had contacted the presenter via his lawyer but had received no response to the allegations.

The new claims came as more details of how the corporation responded to the initial complaint about the presenter’s behaviour.

The first contact was on May 18, when a family member, attended a BBC building, where they sought to make a complaint about the behaviour of a BBC presenter.

The next day they then contacted BBC Audience Services and the details of this contact were referred to the BBC’s Corporate Investigations Team.

On 6 June, having received no response to an email, a phone call was made to the mobile number provided by the family member, but went unanswered.

No additional attempts to contact the person complaining were made after 6 June, however, "the case remained open throughout."

Last week, on 6 July, the Sun contacted the BBC asking for a comment about the allegations that the presenter paid a young person around £35,000 over three years for the pictures.

The paper reported that the young person’s mother claimed the payments helped fund her child’s crack cocaine habit.

She alleged her child was 17 years old when they started talking online with the BBC employee.

This was the first time that the Director-General or any executive directors at the BBC were aware of the case.

The broadcaster said the claims "contained new allegations, that were different to the matters being considered by BBC Corporate Investigations."

A senior manager then "held the first conversation on this matter with the presenter concerned" and it was "agreed that the presenter would not be on air while this matter was being considered."

On Monday, in a statement released through a lawyer, the young person at the centre of the controversy said, "nothing inappropriate or unlawful” has happened.It went on to describe the allegations in the Sun as ‘rubbish’.”

Their legal representative also said the young person told The Sun on Friday that there was “no truth to it”, the BBC reported.

The Sun stands by its story.

A spokesperson for the paper said: “We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child.

"Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC. We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It’s now for the BBC to properly investigate.”

In an interview with Radio 4's World At One, Director General Tim Davie was asked if the presenter had offered to resign. He said: “I wouldn’t comment on a private conversation, I think that is in terms of privacy for an individual, I don’t think that’s right.”

Discussing what support the BBC is offering for the presenter and if he is concerned about the impact if they are cleared of any wrongdoing, he added: “Duty of care is a very significant factor in this.

“If you look at the enormity of the coverage and everything that is going on, I am very sensitive to it.

“I think duty of care in these types of affairs is critical and also that goes beyond those people at the centre of the drama.

“I can’t give you specific details of individuals and duty of care packages, what I can say is the BBC I think is excellent at making sure we are offering the right support, we have really good professional teams that do that and it’s one of the highest priorities as we move through this affair.”