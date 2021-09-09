MSPS will today vote on the planned introduction of vaccine passports in Scotland.
If given the go-ahead, the vaccination certification scheme will be applied to venues such as nightclubs, and events such as large-scale football matches and music festivals.
The passports could be introduced to the public as early as October 1.
Since First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her intentions to introduce the scheme to parliament last week, opinions on the matter have been divisive among MSPs.
The Tories, Liberal Democrats, and Labour are likely to oppose the scheme, but with the SNP’s support from the Greens, it is expected to make its way through parliament.
Ahead of the debate in Holyrood today, how you feel about vaccine passports being introduced in Scotland?
Vote in our poll below.
