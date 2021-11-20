THE Scottish Government have published their evidence paper which suggests the vaccine certification scheme should be extended.

The 70-page paper outlines a proposed change to the scheme which would include further venues being added to the list of places where proof of vaccination is required.

The expansion would see ‘cinemas, theatres, pubs and some other licensed and hospitality premises’ such as cafe's inside supermarkets fall under the scope of areas where vaccination proof is required.

The Tories, Liberal Democrats, and Labour are likely to oppose the scheme expansion, but with the SNP’s support from the Greens, it may just make its way through parliament.

