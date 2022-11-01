HeraldScotland
HeraldScotland

Covid LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to give key lockdown update on extending restrictions

Menu

Nicola Sturgeon update today LIVE as restrictions extended

By Jack Aitchison

Last updated:

  • When is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update? What did Nicola Sturgeon say at her update today? Follow along as we bring you all the need-to-know developments.