SCOTLAND will end the legal requirment to wear face coverings next month after Nicola Sturgeon announced an easing of restrictions.
The First Minister made a statement in Holyrood on Tuesday, and laid out a new strategic framework to help the nation cope with Covid in the future.
In her update to MSPs she announced the vaccine passport scheme would come to an end on February 28.
She also announced that the legal requirment to wear a face covering in public spaces would be dropped on March 21.
Instead of a legal requirement to wear masks in shops, on public transport, and in other indoor spaces, Scots will instead be asked to follow it as "guidance".
However, the Scottish Government is still "strongly recommending" that people continue using them as the battle against Covid moves to a new stage.
