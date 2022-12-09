One Westminster leader gone and three front bench resignations … what’s really going on with the SNP in London?
Well, here’s the gossip I’m hearing from within the party. The bottom line is: there really wasn’t any discernible split before Ian Blackford was jockeyed out of position as SNP leader in Westminster and replaced by Stephen Flynn … but there’s certainly splits now. The manner of Blackford’s unnecessary departure has caused genuine animosity to develop.
One very senior SNP source told me that the trouble really started because the Westminster group was just bored. They feel overlooked as there’s no real power to wield in London unlike in Edinburgh. The devil makes work for idle hands. Cue plots.
Read more: From The Herald's writer-at-large, Neil Mackay
SNP MPs with a portfolio that’s mirrored up in Edinburgh are always checking over their shoulders. There’s not much they can do to deviate from the party line in Holyrood. So a sense of ennui and frustration crept into the London party.
Of more concern to the hardline nationalist base is claims that the Westminster group has gone native in London. They’ve fallen into Westminster culture, I’m told, and that means plots. The great irony is that most of them don’t like the way the Commons operates, but that hasn’t stopped them becoming thoroughly assimilated.
One interesting comment I heard was that this was the same problem which affected Scottish Labour before its implosion. They got detached from what really matters. No wonder the term ‘it’s f**king depressing’ floated past my ear.
It seems few in the Westminster group really know how matters will unfold over coming days. However, it’s likely that unless there’s more resignations, a clear out is coming by the new leader, with the departed replaced by his backers.
Crucially, none of this mess can be lain at the door of Nicola Sturgeon. She tends to leave the SNP Westminster group to its own devices. Perhaps that was the problem. She was too hands off.
So the idea that Blackford’s departure and the recent resignations reveal Sturgeon’s loosening grip on power isn’t the full story. It’s as much about ego-driven petty games as it is about building alternative power bases or rival ideologies. It’s a rebellion by the restless and ambitious in a fractious far-flung imperial outpost.
To read the full story subscribe to our Unspun newsletter, delivering Scotland's best political comment, analysis and insight straight to your inbox.
Read more:
James McAvoy is right, Scotland is racist. The solution: get more woke
Neil Mackay: Rape should carry a mandatory life sentence
Me and my midlife crisis ... on the psychotherapist's couch
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel