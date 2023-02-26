My thinking? Here goes. If as a result of Brexit we export to Europe less of the stuff ingesting plastic in the sea, and import from Europe less of the stuff absorbing pesticides in polytunnels, then we’ll keep more of our own fish and be forced to produce more of our own fruit and vegetables. That will cut down on transport costs, and mean both items will be cheaper than before as well as more plentiful.

I’m no Kwasi Kwarteng but that’s just basic economics, right? Wrong.

I suppose the Great Toilet Roll Shortage of 2020, although pandemic related, should have alerted us to the fact that the third decade of the 21st century was not going to be one of abundance. And so it has transpired. Not only are we forced to ration basic utilities such as gas central heating because of the sky-high cost of energy, now we also have no tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, peppers or even salad with which to brighten our dour Scottish plates and jaded Scottish palates.

A lack of these items and several others has seen rationing introduced by supermarkets. Aldi and Tesco are limiting purchases of cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes to three per customer, Morrisons has gone one better (or worse?) and confined it to two, while Asda is rationing lettuce, salad, broccoli and cauliflowers. Even raspberries are on the list, though it’s still free to blow one.

There is some good news. Thanks to climate change we’ll soon be able to grow exotic items such as bananas, figs, watermelons and persimmons in this country. Kew Gardens ethnobotanist and regular Countryfile presenter James Wong has even found avocados in full fruit on a London council estate, apparently having grown from a discarded stone.

Until then we’ll have to settle for turnips, as cigar-toting Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Thérèse Coffey advised us in a House of Commons session last week. Not so good in a Greek salad or added to porridge, but even so.

“It’s important to make sure that we cherish the specialisms that we have in this country,” Ms Coffey told MPs after being called to Parliament to answer questions about the ongoing food shortages. “A lot of people would be eating turnips right now rather than thinking necessarily about aspects of lettuce and tomatoes and similar.”

Are turnips a British specialism? Boris Johnson, when he was Prime Minister, banged on about things the UK was good at, but I don’t remember him saying we give good neep. Life sciences, yes. Brassica rapa, no. Maybe he said it in Latin so nobody would notice how ridiculous it was.

Unsurprisingly, Ms Coffey’s bizarre parliamentary intervention on behalf of the not-so-humble turnip was a gift for the makers of memes. One took a picture of the Vote Leave bus and replaced the now-infamous slogan (sorry, lie) about the NHS with the words: “Forget tomatoes, let’s eat turnips instead. This is what you voted for. You d***s.”

As ever, the asterisks are mine own.

Another meme used a picture of la Tomatina, the Spanish festival where everyone dresses in white shirts and chinos and rolls around in pulped tomatoes. “UK argues over whether Brexit is a factor in tomato shortage,” it went. “Meanwhile, in Spain …”

Some people – let’s cut to the chase: it’s Thérèse Coffey again – will tell you the shortages have absolutely nothing to do with Brexit. Nothing at all. They will point instead to factors such as the bad weather which plagued Spain and North Africa over the winter and affected harvests adversely.

In fact Ms Coffey said as much to the National Farmers’ Union conference in Birmingham last week, though the excuse was met with audible boos. She really hasn’t had a good few days, has she? Not that her boss Rishi Sunak fared any better. His claim that he could understand what British farmers are going through because he once took part in an early morning milking session in Wensleydale was not well received either. Luckily he was only speaking to the conference by video link, so he wasn’t there in person for the farmers to throw tomatoes at. Or turnips if there were no toms to hand.

To be fair, the government can legitimately point to the issue of increased production costs (though isn’t the point of polytunnels that they kind of heat themselves?). Likewise they would be quite correct to cite in their defence a post-Brexit trade deal inked with Morocco in 2019. It has seen food imports from that country to the UK increase markedly, which is something. They can blame the supermarkets too. They pay so little for produce that overseas producers simply take their trade elsewhere while homegrown producers sometimes don’t bother planting because it isn’t worth their while financially.

Other people, those who view the Westminster government as incompetent or think Brexit was a disaster or who are just good at judging the evidence of their own eyes and ears, do think our leaving Europe has at least something to do with it. Former Sainsbury’s chief executive Justin King went on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme and said distribution had been “significantly disrupted by Brexit”. So that’s a definite yes from him.

Liz Webster of pressure group Save British Farming was equally emphatic. “It’s because of Brexit,” she told LBC radio on Thursday when asked about tomatogeddon. “We’re looking at a cascading collapse of British food because of Brexit decisions.” Save British Farming has also produced a handy map showing in red the countries affected by food shortages allegedly caused by bad weather. The unaffected countries are in blue. And the only country in the whole of Europe which is tomato coloured? See if you can guess. Yup, it’s mainland Britain.

You can laugh, you can make memes, you can tweet: “Let them eat turnip!”. Many have, including that guy who looks like Hugh Bonneville and pretends to lead the Lib Dems in England. And yes, it’s a scunner not being able to find those yellow and orange cherry tomatoes Jamie Oliver slow-roasts with oregano, garlic and vinegar (you’ll find it in 2021 opus Jamie Oliver Together, available from all good charity shops).

But the issue of national resilience is an important one, and resilience doesn’t get much more vital and resilience-y than the ability to put food on the table. Sure, it’s rocket today, but what if it’s milk, cheese or meat tomorrow? What happens when the bread runs out? Revolutions have broken out over less. Let them eat turnips indeed.

It may not get better quickly, either. The Lea Valley Growers Association is responsible for a third of the cucumbers we do manage to grow in the UK, and their best guess is that supply will not return to normal until May. Yikes, as Scooby Doo used to say.

In order to see for myself the state of the scarcity I have been to a major supermarket on your behalf (and to buy wine and Bombay Mix, which I can report are not currently rationed). Crisis? What crisis? They had oodles of toms. Ditto bags of salad, cucumbers and peppers. I couldn’t find any shrink-wrapped broccoli, admittedly, but there was plenty of the stuff you have to weigh yourself, if that counts.

The one thing I wanted which they were out of was spring greens. It’s basically just posh kale, so presumably we can grow in Blighty. It is one of our specialisms, I imagine. Also – and there’s a clue in the name – it has to be seasonal, and therefore it fits Ms Coffey’s idea of the kind of thing we should be scoffing instead of that imported foreign rubbish.

And turnips? Didn’t see any, funnily enough. But I’m sure there was a pile somewhere.