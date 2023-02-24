Now, according to the numerous spooks I’ve spoken to over the years, that’s utter nonsense. I’ll leave you to decide whether you accept their assurances.

However, to any causal observer the current SNP leadership contest couldn’t be more damaging to the party if it was an actual MI5 plot.

Read more: Mhairi Black in scathing attack on Kate Forbes' equal rights comments

The entire escapade has been absurd, a tragi-comic implosion of a party once revered for its mastery of political messaging.

The SNP currently has the gravitas of a Carry On film. Aside from the fact that this mayhem brings into question how the current cabinet can in any way functionally govern Scotland right now, it also raises this issue: what does the SNP really stand for?

Is it the socially progressive party of Nicola Sturgeon? Or the socially conservative party of Kate Forbes? Is the environmentally friendly party of Sturgeon, or the party of Ash Regan, who has attacked Sturgeon’s green agenda? And what does Humza Yousaf really stand for?

Read more: Former SNP minister challenges Yousaf's gay marriage vote excuse

Indeed what have so many people been voting for all these years?

Does the SNP truly believe in anything beyond independence? Whether you like or loath, trust or distrust, the Labour Party, the Conservatives, or the Lib Dems, it’s fairly clear to everyone what they believe in, and stand for - that is no longer the case with the SNP.

SNP loyalists - in utter disarray - may try to claim that ‘well, this is a leadership contest and it will...

To read the full article from Neil simply subscribe to our Unspun newsletter, delivering the best political comment, insight and analysis straight to your inbox every weeknight at 7pm.