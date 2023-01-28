THREE days after the name of Darvel FC was woven into Scottish sporting history its home has become a tourist destination. At Recreation Park, just off the town’s main thoroughfare, committee member Billy Gibson is talking to a small group of visitors, drawn here by Darvel’s mighty deeds in the Scottish Cup on Monday night.

Their 1-0 victory over Aberdeen, arguably the third biggest club in Scottish professional football, has piqued interest across the world. “We printed extra match programmes for the Aberdeen game,” says Mr Gibson. “But they’ve already sold out. Our commercial manager was in here early on Tuesday morning, sending out parcels of them across the world. The demand has been incredible and so we’ve ordered a re-print.”

These fierce stalwarts of Ayrshire junior football had previously enjoyed just one day of eminence. That was in 1976 when they reached the Scottish Junior Cup final, only to be beaten 3-0 by Bo’ness United. Nothing they achieve in the future though, will eclipse what happened here on Monday night.

We’re joined by Danny and Helen Davidson, who’ve travelled down from their home in Glasgow. “I’m a Rangers supporter,” says Danny, “and I was born the day after Berwick Rangers knocked us out of the Scottish Cup in 1967. Until now, that was the biggest shock in Scottish football and I just wanted to express my gratitude to Darvel for exceeding that result and replacing it in the history-books.”

We’re all standing near the corner of Darvel’s immaculately-maintained playing surface and I compliment Mr Gibson for its quality. A winter of near-incessant rainfall has turned some pitches belonging to Scotland’s biggest professional clubs into swamps. You could play carpet-bowls on this grass.

But he invites us to take a closer look at this corner. Hundreds of studded indentations bear witness to some frenetic activity in this square yard of turf. “This was where Aberdeen were defending,” explains Mr Gibson. “We managed to keep the ball hemmed in here to play out the last few minutes and the Aberdeen players were desperately trying to get the ball off us.” Perhaps they should carve it from the pitch and hang it as an art installation, representing valour in the face of overwhelming odds.

My journey to be here began in Lennoxtown’s Commercial Inn on Monday night where we gathered to watch the cup-tie live on television. It soon became obvious that we were witnessing something remarkable. Not only were Darvel – from the sixth tier of Scottish football – leading Aberdeen, they were playing with verve, purpose and no little skill. They weren’t merely hanging on; they were rising to the occasion.

Then Darvel’s impressive and eloquent manager, Mick Kennedy, was being interviewed. Lennoxtown dairy dealer, James Lenaghan, who’s also chairman of the local Campsie Minerva amateur football club, says: “Mick’s a prince. He used to coach one of our local rivals and when he heard that one of our players had recently suffered a bereavement in tragic circumstances, he handed us a cheque for £500 to help with a charity fundraiser. He’s always been a class act.”

Down at Recreation Park, these sentiments are echoed by Billy Gibson. “Michael came to us not long before lockdown and has guided us to this point. When we won the title last year we were forced to play three game a week because of a fixture back-log and at one point we were 24 points behind the leaders.

“He doesn’t just look for good footballers. He wants them to fit in and be part of this community. He fosters a family spirit and all their wives and partners are encouraged to be here on match-days, even if their men are out injured. Every one of them are known personally by all the club members and volunteers. They know them all by name.

“The first thing he did the morning after the Aberdeen game was take the players up to Darvel Primary School for a surprise visit to the pupils. He knows how much this club means to the local community.”

Robert Anderson is a lifelong season ticket-holder of Darvel FC and is already making plans to attend February’s visit of Falkirk in the next round. “You can’t over-estimate how much Darvel and the other Ayrshire Junior clubs mean to their towns and villages,” he says.

“The industrial and manufacturing heart of these places was ripped from them very suddenly and their self-confidence took a knock too. But when these clubs play each week they make us proud. They literally are the heart of our communities. That win against Aberdeen pumps so much confidence into the town. It made us all walk a little taller.”

He remembers a time when Darvel was home to 23 lace mills until pressure of competition from cheaper products coming from India and China forced all of them to close within a brutally short period of time. Darvel’s bitter experience was similar to that of other key industries, such as coal-mining, right across North Ayrshire.

Those who are untutored in the ways of Ayrshire Junior football expressed a measure of astonishment at how well Darvel played against their celebrated opponents on Monday night. Yet, this region is home to a regiment of hard and indomitable football teams who symbolise the character of the towns and villages they represent: Auchinleck Talbot, Kilbirnie Ladeside, Cumnock, Glenafton, Kilwinning Rangers, Beith Juniors.

You always find yourself reaching for euphemisms when describing what it’s like to play football in these places. Players must be able to “look after themselves”. They attract words like ‘robust’ and ‘whole-hearted’. But they need to be skilful too, as Darvel demonstrated on Monday.

It’s only in the last three years though, that their top sides have begun to compete in the Scottish Cup and several senior scalps have already been taken in that time. In due course some of them, including Darvel, will progress through Scottish football’s recently-introduced pyramid system to compete at a high senior level. This is a double-edged sword, though.

Ayrshire Junior football thrives on the intense local rivalries that are stitched into the fabric of these communities. And there’s a fear that, in their desire to compete in the professional and semi-professional game some clubs might over-reach themselves financially. Darvel though, are as well-organised in their day-to-day administration as they are in their on-field strategies.

Mr Gibson takes me on a mini guided tour of their smart premises. They’ve just finished dismantling the temporary stand and he points to the work being done to install new turnstiles. “Would you like to see the changing-rooms,” he asks. A football club’s dressing-room is the holy of holies and Darvel’s is like a small, private chapel. A faint blue light settles on the players’ little wooden changing vestibules. In each of them a blue Darvel FC is now hanging. Any footballer walking in here would feel a few inches taller. This is Darvelona.

Thanks to the largesse of local businessman, John Gall whose company is home of the exalted Killie Pie, Darvel FC have been able to set their ambitions a little higher. Yet, Recreation Park is threaded with the names and memories of those who have sustained it since its formation in 1889.

It’s perhaps the only UK football ground where a small memorial garden sits facing the pitch. The two benches (always in use for match-days) are dedicated to the memories of Jim Wylie (1939-2016) from his Loving Wife, Ilene and Sandy Mair “Lifelong Supporter of Darvel Juniors”.

Beside it sits a stone memorial erected in honour of Sammy Cox, the Scottish internationalist and famous former captain of Rangers who was born and brought up here and began his football career at Darvel Juniors.

Falkirk, currently residing in Scottish Football’s third division, will visit Recreation Park on Monday, February 13. The game will be live on BBC Scotland. No matter the result, history is preparing another chapter. Celtic and Rangers will play their ties on the Saturday and Sunday, but a bigger television audience will probably tune in to see if Darvel Juniors from the West of Scotland League Premier Division can take another step towards Hampden Park.

Down near the corner, there’s a wall consisting of bricks bearing the names of supporters and their families who have paid £50 for the privilege. There’s room for a few more, but I think they’re going to have to build a bigger wall.