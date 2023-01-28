As imagined by Brian Beacom

WHAT? You’re surprised I’m talking to you? Come on, I know I’ve been instructing my legal people to send off warning letters scarier than an Abrams battle tank to nosey parkers. But that was in different times.

And, no, I’m not suddenly being nice because I think I’m hanging onto my job as Tory party chairman by a margin thinner than a freezing pensioner’s skin.

I just want to put all these beastly accusations against me in perspective.

I mean, honestly, who amongst us hasn’t neglected to pay their alleged £3.7m tax bill, on an alleged £27 from share sales, and then had to cough up a £1m or so in penalties?

I know HMRC declared; ‘There are no penalties for innocent errors’, which sort of suggests I’m so guilty that those angry for justice would be right to throw a rope over the nearest tree.

But isn’t ‘guilty’ such a binary concept? I’m sure you Scots agree, given you support the wonderful legal position Not Proven, even if you believe that verdict to have all the moral weight of a Boris.

And let me go into a little detail here. Hypothetically speaking, would it be wrong for someone to take their shares in a lovely little polling company such as YouGov and allocate them to another lovely little company such as Balshore Investments – just because this Gibraltarian company is owned by an offshore trust – which happens to be controlled by your dad?

No. But it is wrong for the likes of Sherlock-like sleuthing tax lawyer Dan Neidle to polish his magnifying glass again, this time calling for the ethics advisor to look into the £30m unsecured loan to my wife’s tiny property company, which Lana and I once joint owned.

He said he finds it all ‘incredible,’ and adds; ‘Those loans could be from Elvis for all I know.’

And that to me sums up the credibility of the man.

You see, Elvis, I have on good authority, is deader than Rod Stewart’s chances of being invited to the Tory Party Christmas do. And if you don’t know that how can you be competent to ask questions of my wife’s little £100m business?

But don’t worry. I’m confident I will survive.

Rishi won’t want to dig too deep into the irritating side issues raised, such as Britain’s facilitating offshore companies and the resulting little tax avoidances. As we know, when it comes to crafting clever architectural tax constructions, the PM has shown himself to be a master of the theodolite.

So, as far as I’m concerned HMRC’s top sniffer dog and the government’s ethics adviser can roll about together on the shag pile in front of my living room fire for all I care. Can’t see that liaison producing anything other than a damp patch.

Meanwhile, I’ll simply sit tight and wait for the next crisis to come along. I see Liz Truss is back in frontline politics again.

That’ll do nicely.