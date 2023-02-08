Long waits for routine GP appointments, frightening delays in ambulances arriving for emergencies, unintended overnight stays in A&E, routine procedures endlessly deferred. On top of this a workforce which is becoming increasingly demoralised and disenchanted

This is not an NHS crisis, it is NHS normal.

Demand for medical services has kept rising and will keep on rising as we get older and have more ailments. New treatments, wonderful though they are, tend to cost more money and need new skills. We allocate more public spending to the NHS and it buys a little time but then the problems return and they will continue to return unless we do something more radical then just shove more cash into the same structure.

The recent pay dispute is a classic example. Market forces are telling us there is a problem with nurses' pay and conditions – too many are leaving the profession and vacancies are hard to fill. The nurses’ union tells us that since 2011 nurses’ pay has gone down in real terms by 23 per cent, this isn’t really true because they use the wrong measure of inflation.

Their pay has actually gone down by around 11 per cent over that period and that movement does compare unfavourably with what has happened in the general private sector – but it is only half the picture because it only looks at in-service pay.

Pensions are in effect deferred pay and if you include the dramatically increased cost of funding NHS pension promises over the same period, nurses’ total pay has not gone down in real terms at all and compares favourably with many in the private sector where deferred pay (pensions) has often gone down rather than up.

In total value terms the nurses do not actually have a case but the difficulty in recruiting and retaining nurses tells us that the in-service pay problem is real.

The solution is blindingly obvious. Offer nurses a significant pay rise – and it could be made a choice rather than being compulsory but bring their pension arrangements down to more in line with private sector reality. Happier nurses, better care, same overall cost.

I recently read again the excellent Kerr report on the future of the NHS in Scotland which was published in 2005 having been commissioned by the then Labour/LibDem administration. Doing so was at the same time inspiring and deeply depressing.

Inspiring because the group that produced the report had gone out of their way to consult widely and think radically. As a result they came up with a report which had created a surprisingly broad coalition of support across the political spectrum and medical profession.

Depressing because since they came to power in 2007 the SNP have not embraced the radical thinking of the report but gone for more of the same – and it hasn’t worked. The SNP politicians who say that the present problems in the NHS could not have been foreseen and are not their fault are not telling the truth. The problems were foreseen and to a large degree are their fault.

The Kerr report (which should be compulsory reading) identified a number of needs when planning the future of the NHS:

Ensure sustainable and safe local services (with the emphasis on local)

View the NHS as a service delivered predominately in local communities rather than in hospitals

Preventative, anticipatory care rather than reactive management (prevent rather than only deal with problems)

Galvanise the whole system (in other words make the various parts of social and health care work together)

Become a modern NHS (through the use of technology)

Develop new skills to support local services

Develop options for change with people not for them (the report’s underlining rather than mine)

The report then goes on to make a whole series of sensible proposals for a more technically savvy health service, working as part of a broader care programme to deliver services locally if possible, to treat and above all prevent health problems in a way which suits the needs of individual patients.

I don’t know where Professor Kerr is now but we should get him back and put him in charge – his report is just so sensible you could cry that it hasn’t been followed through.

The problems we are having now in the NHS in Scotland could have been very much reduced. The SNP Government had the blueprint to follow and they didn’t. Where we are today is a tragic failure of their leadership.