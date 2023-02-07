I think even supporters of the Scottish bill would agree that offering “euthanasia to veterans who are suffering from PTSD” would ring warning bells and highlights the need for rigorous safeguards.

Professor Herx speaks with understandable passion about palliative care services but I think it is rather arrogant to assume that those of us in support of assisted dying have a “profound ignorance of what palliative care can achieve”. Sadly, relatively few people can access such specialised services when needed and not all have the “comfortable end” she can offer.

A lot of supporters of assisted dying are also supporters of palliative care services but consider that it is the choice for the individual which is vital. The article highlights the concern of disability groups in Canada and their lack of control in the way the bill has developed.

Sadly, the issue of people who are “voiceless, powerless and without sufficient funds” is a wider issue affecting health and social care currently but I do not believe it should prevent Scotland considering this bill. We obviously need to listen to Professor Herx and to learn from all countries who are ahead of us as regards assisted dying.

Jacquie Macintyre, Greenock

Major debate needed on energy costs

Lesley Riddoch’s article (“We need a radical change in way we run utilities”, The Herald, February 6) missed the root cause of energy problems in Scotland. If energy consumers review the paper presented by K Anderson, CEO of Scottish Power, given to the World Forum on Climate Justice, they will note the audience was informed that “the major problem facing the energy sector is that the price of renewable electricity is too expensive, especially for the 40% of Scots living in fuel poverty. That means Holyrood must set out a policy to ensure the poor are not left behind following the phase-out of gas (currently 10p/unit ) in favour of green electricity (currently 35p/unit )”.

Four years on and still politicians at Holyrood have failed to provide consumers with any policy over high energy costs especially as the Ukraine conflict has brought forward the date over the necessity of such plans by at least a decade.

What the article does not address is that, if energy is to be provided free for 40% of Scots, the result is a doubling of costs for the remaining 60% of consumers meaning yet another increase in the number of Scots falling into fuel poverty if their £2,500-a-year energy bill escalates to over £5,000 a year

A major debate is required, especially if Scots agree that “independence is irrelevant until we fix the climate". However, a doubling of energy bills for 60% of Scots plus a £40,000 bill for flat owners to install a heat pump will crash the economy in a more spectacular fashion than the Darien Scheme.

Ian Moir, Castle Douglas

Life-saving drug facilities should be a priority

The Herald reports Angela Constance's visit to London (“Warning as thousands saved after 'near-fatal' overdose, The Herald, February 6) and her meeting with Chris Philp MP, who has responsibility within Rishi Sunak's government for policing and the broad subject of drugs.

Mr Philp's record around problematic drug use is poor, never demonstrating an understanding of evidence-based pathways and that drugs policy is a health issue. Meantime, Scottish drug-misuse-related deaths per head of population are quadruple that of England, the worst in Europe.

Why will the SNP minister not answer a simple question: Scotland and England have the same drug laws including The Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 so why are these figures so crushingly bad here compared to England?

I note Ms Constance's enthusiasm for drug death prevention centres/overdose prevention centres and she references OnPoint in New York. If she believes in the services OnPoint offer and that have saved myriad lives in just over a year there is much the Scottish Government can do but doesn’t. Her support for overdose prevention centres is easy to profess but Ms Constance and Nicola Sturgeon are not making such life-saving facilities a greater reality.

The minister references drug checking facilities that some councils aim to submit licence applications for. I hope she will do everything possible with Holyrood's considerable powers to bring these to fruition. Such measures are life savers, particularly for those on the "rave scene" who know that any individual can send their drugs to private testing facilities south of the border, legally.

Douglas McBean, Edinburgh

Brexit boost for independence

Both Conservative and Labour seem terrified to mention Brexit, as they desperately try to make it work. It’s therefore worth remembering the many promises, including £350 million per week for the NHS, made by Leave in the 2016 EU Referendum; none of which have been met. In fact many who backed Leave, on what was a very small majority win, now regret it.

As the third anniversary of actually leaving the EU passes, with a cost of living crisis and a breakdown in public services, the Tory vision of a global Britain has not happened. In truth Brexit has increased food prices, set up trade barriers and created labour shortages. Various London government agencies have reported a shortfall of 300,000 in the UK labour force directly due to the impact of the freedom of movement restrictions.

All of this and more has not only greatly promoted the independence movement in Scotland but also throughout the UK.

Grant Frazer, Newtonmore

The rules on referendums

Robert Murray complains of my sarcasm, but as Oscar Wilde had it: “Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit, but the highest form of intelligence”. No intelligent person would deny a referendum result where over 60% of those who voted opted for a single outcome. Those who opt not to vote should never sway the result, yet the only referendum in the UK where a simple majority did not decide the outcome was the rigged 1979 vote on a Scottish Assembly.

Margaret Thatcher famously did not like referenda, and asserted a majority of Scottish pro-independence MPs would be enough for independence negotiations to start, so if we are not to have a referendum, does Robert Murray agree with her?

In any case, the huge British nationalist bias of the press, radio and TV makes me think a referendum could no longer be fought fairly in Scotland – for example, there is not a single Scottish presenter on any of the BBC UK-wide (and funded) news platforms on the Radio 4 Today/PM and TV News24. Are there international rules on the conduct of the media during independence campaigns?

Can I gently suggest to Peter A Russell that Scotland wants the exact same rules applied to it, as applies to the UK and its component parts. Does he insist Ireland has a “Russell Quorum”, double majorities and second confirmatory votes, in any border poll? Labour has stated it will stay neutral in any such Irish vote: why not Scotland as well?

GR Weir, Ochiltree

The folly of alcohol sponsorship ban

Just what is it about this calamitous SNP administration that has its heart set on destroying everything that is a success story in Scotland? Not content with their complete failures in education, the NHS, transport and infrastructure, they turned their fire on the North East looking to kill off the oil and gas industry and the thousands of jobs reliant on that industry. So much for the 2014 call of it being “Scotland’s Oil”.

However, they are nowhere near finished as demonstrated by the ridiculous call to ban alcohol sponsorship and advertising, perhaps risking further huge job cuts as indicated by the likes of Whyte & Mackay and Tennent’s amongst others. The simple fact is that if you work in a successful industry in Scotland, brace yourself when the SNP spotlight shines bright in your direction as there will be destruction ahead.

Richard Allison, Edinburgh

Is there any point to SNP conference?

It seems that the wheels are coming off the SNP /Green bus all at the same time. Crises over ferries, various strikes, the NHS and even the bottle return scheme are hitting home. The gender reforms have gone spectacularly wrong too. Not unexpectedly, the SNP/Green government’s ratings have slumped in the polls.

Nicola Sturgeon's anchor in bad weather has always been her reliance on poll leads. No more. Now looming on the near horizon is her "de-facto" referendum conference. Is there any point in this now? The gender reforms have destroyed her party and once in freefall, another layer of in-fighting will not help.

Dr Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

