The school in question uses the restorative justice system, slammed by teacher unions and condemned by Ofsted, as it undermines teachers. It has led to a lack of sanctions. In some education authorities, exclusion figures have plummeted and the EIS confirms teachers are encouraged (a.k.a. leaned on) not to report violent incidents. Meanwhile, there are mealy-mouthed comments from politicians about having a consistent approach to recording and monitoring incidents.

These comments resonate here in Fife where the EIS noted 718 incidents of violence and aggression in just two months; 584 involved physical violence. Teachers coped admirably with the pandemic and lockdowns but now the situation is exacerbated by the feral teens who have become school refusers. There are 5,000 attacks on teachers annually and far more among classroom assistants, teachers in special schools and referral units. A few schools have a permanent police presence. This is Scotland in 2023 but why?

It was in 1982/83 that use of the school belt came to an end. Today teachers are spat on, scratched, grabbed, bruised, kicked, punched, sworn at, attacked with improvised weapons, abused on social media, fire alarms are set off, and classrooms (sometimes smelling of weed) are vandalised. Some 95% of Scottish teachers report low-level disruption. Against this grim backdrop, the schooling of the vast majority of decent schoolkids is ruined.

The biggest problem with the abolition of the belt was that there was no appropriate alternative e.g. in some foreign countries if their child came home, having been suspended or expelled, the parents lost their equivalent to Child Benefit or Child Tax Credit which concentrates the minds of their parents remarkably.

The Scottish Government looks enviously at exam attainment in the countries of SE Asia but they have retained corporal punishment. Feral teens require the reinstatement of the belt. One parent made the telling point: why should my teenage daughter stay home to be safe while the bullies are free to continue at school? Why indeed?

John V Lloyd, Inverkeithing

We must find way back to single market

THE Scottish Parliament has held its 15th “Business in Parliament Conference”, an opportunity for business leaders, employers and entrepreneurs to come together. In this very week of the Brexit anniversary, three years since the damage was done, there was no shortage of examples of the damage Brexit has done to our economy. There were pleas from the business sector, calling for assistance in filling job vacancies caused by the dearth of EU workers as a result of Brexit.

Consider the financial criteria that allows EU workers to apply to come to the UK: a salary of £25,600 must be secured before applications can proceed, legislation from the Westminster Government. It’s an outrage considering the current national minimum wage based on a 35-hour week amounts to £17,290 a year. How many in the food sector, hospitality, the care sector, teaching assistants, hospital cleaners and porters earn in excess of £25,600 per year? Yet they are the very sectors in desperate need of recruitment.

Trying to run our economy here in Scotland saddled with such legislation is not only working with one hand tied behind your back, it is shooting yourself in the foot, yet Scotland did not vote for Brexit and was not invited to the negotiation table. If business in Scotland is going to continue making a huge contribution to our economy, we need to find a way back into the single market, the customs union and the EU recruitment market.

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk

What a lie and what a mess

I LISTENED with distress to Question Time from Glasgow, which emphasised once more the utter mess our country is in regarding the issue of sex-identity, and the very serious consequences that are occurring because of already damaging legislation.

Women have had their safety potentially put at risk, and certainly their feelings of safety, knowing that biological men are accessing their previously “safe” single-sex places.

How is that right? The argument of the First Minister and other politicians on the two prisoners who claim to be trans is “the issue is not that they are trans, it is that they are predatory rapists; it has nothing to do with them being trans”.

Can they not see the logical outcome of this argument? If their argument is correct, all men should now be given access to all women’s previously ‘safe’ spaces, for the issue is not that they are men, but that some are predatory and/or rapists. Only those proven to be predatory rapists can be excluded ... the others can have free access.

Can our politicians and pro-GRR persons not see the absurdity of their position? Whole swathes of people have come to believe a lie, that biological sex no longer counts and is no longer valid legally. What a lie; what a mess.

Alasdair H B Fyfe, Carmunnock

Economic growth is killing us

I WAS interested in Alan Simpson’s column (“We are all responsible for Shell’s huge profits and we can’t moan” The Herald, February 3), in which he praises Shell for making massive profits.

Presumably the younger inhabitants of the planet, commonly known as Extinction Rebellion, and people like me, a member of Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace and numerous other conservation groups, belong to those he despises for believing the vast profits should be shared more equally.

Those of us who have known for 60 years the damage activities like Shell’s are doing to our climate are sick and tired of people like Alan Simpson sticking up for the greed of these companies whose activities mean that the younger generation have no future.

There are no jobs on a dead planet, thus there are no taxes. A lot of consumers know what is going on, but big, greedy companies like the oil companies have so much power our actions make no difference.

So, Mr Simpson, never mind telling us we are responsible for the greed of the oil and gas companies, and all the other industries which are raping our planet. Economic growth is what is killing our planet.

Margaret Forbes, Blanefield

Letters should not exceed 500 words. We reserve the right to edit submissions.