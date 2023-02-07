There are many profound questions around us, the answers to which, like wind, press against our face. Yet, the blend of wise words emanating from our lips can remain allusive. Still we search, we journey, we explore, we hold on to a faith that stirs within us for enlightened roads ahead.

A few weeks ago, I started my car in the Washington, DC area, pulled out from my driveway, and ventured out into America on a coast-to-coast journey. I wanted to see America face to face, touch and feel it beyond the sensational lenses of some who yearn for and propagate stories of discontent.

Letter from America: How to breathe new life into St Andrew’s Day

As I travelled, I listened, learned, encouraged. I heard and felt the wind blowin’, and some answers passed by as I was not astute enough to take hold of them. Others, though, settled afresh or again within me, and pushed me forward. I was reminded how potent forgiveness can be, especially of ourselves when we lose our cool and anger takes hold of the wheel. And I was reminded that sincere apologies to be truly healing need to be aligned with genuine efforts to change.

When travelling on the road for long distances, there are moments of the mundane and simplicity – of prospecting around the car for that last piece of chocolate late at night to keep awake – pumping our fist when found as if it were a nugget of gold pulled from a stream.

But the gift of a long journey is the cherished time to dream again, to restore our faith, to see the winter fields outside our window and imagine those pastures again sprouting green. The African-American poet Langston Hughes wrote, “Hold fast to dreams, for when dreams go, life is a barren field, frozen with snow.”

From the prairies, mountains, farmland, and diversity of cities, I am reminded that America is vast and convoluted. America, as with the complex stories of all nations, is a tapestry frayed at the edges by certain historical shortcomings, not the least of which have been the flaws of racial injustice and gender inequality.

And while America at times has slipped from its ideals, it is still singing a song of hope, searching to heal from the wounds, aiming to confront those challenges many are still burdened by.

The beat of America is rooted in the diverse melodies of its people – voices of the past and present. Glasgow has the compelling slogan that People Make Glasgow, and the same goes for America, and the world.

What I witnessed again and was inspired by are the abundant opportunities for collaboration and engagement for Scottish and UK entities. There are so many positives to point to, but so much more could be done. Deeper collaboration is vital.

I often hear directly from Scottish companies and entities who say they face resource obstacles to their goals of expansion into the US. This is an understandable perspective, but I know that the people side of the resource ledger which can be mobilised in support are significant and talented – in many cases coming at no cost and anxious to help.

Letter from America: The young African-American who brought the fight against slavery to Scotland

A key to considering engagement with the US is to focus on the grassroots, in this case the states and cities. Commerce, universities, social enterprises, art, culture, sport all breathe at the local level – that is where the soil for tilling and nurturing is especially found.

My journey has reminded me that these are difficult times for countless souls around the globe. Yet, an indomitable spirit of goodness, creativity, and perseverance rises each day in the world. It’s awake in people before the sun rises and long after it sets. It always will be, whether that be in the hearts of Americans, Scots, or any people around the world.

I beheld that strength and kindness in people as I edged along. I saw it when the hotel manager brought me breakfast even after she knew the restaurant had closed. I witnessed it when my tyre blew out after crossing a mountain of snow, and then an angelic man appeared immediately to help. The stories are endless. We need to keep our wheels turning and rolling forward, searching for the answers that are blowin’ in the wind.

Ian Houston has spent his career as an advocate for diplomacy, trade, poverty alleviation, and intercultural dialogue. He promotes commercial, educational, artistic, and charitable linkages between Scotland, UK, and the US. He is an Honorary Professor at the University of the West of Scotland and honorary Lecturer at the University of Aberdeen. He is located in the Washington, DC area. His views are his own.