“We were doing night navigation across farmland,” says Bob. “My assistant arrived wearing UGG boots, with fur trimming on the outside, as he'd forgotten what we were doing.”

The boys were split into units and given instructions which would eventually return them to base.

“My assistant decided to go with one group,” says Bob, “without taking into account the fact that cows were in those fields… and cows leave messages.”

The result was that no one went near the poor chap on his return, and a certain scent never left his fashionable footwear.

UGG, indeed.

Initially confusing

WE’RE discussing what the initials OBE mean, both in fact and fiction. Says Chris Ide from East Renfrewshire: “Moving higher up the honours ladder, I recall being told that the letters CMG (Companion of St Michael & St George) = Call me God. KCMG (Knight Commander of the Order of St. Michael and St. George) = Kindly call me God. While GCMG (Grand Cross of St Michael and St George) = God calls me God.”

Sizzling search

INFLAMMATORY talk from Tom Johnstone, who says: “Looking for a needle in a haystack is easier if you start with a match.”

Medical muddle

IN an east coast seaside resort reader Russell Smith once spotted a well-dressed lady prone on the pavement.

He went to her assistance, reassuring her that he was a retired medic.

“Could you be pregnant?” he enquired.

“God, no”, she replied, getting to her feet. “I’m 62.”

More medical musings

OUR mentioning the banning of the Tom Jones song Delilah by the Welsh Rugby Association reminds Jim Morrison of the wee fella who visits his GP.

“Doctor, I can’t sleep at night,” says he. “I keep singing Delilah. And during the day I can’t stop singing Green, Green Grass of Home.”

“You’re afflicted with Tom Jones Syndrome,” confirms the doc.

“Is it common?” enquires the patient.

“Well,” replies the doc, “it’s not unusual.”

Chemical confusion

A DIARY mention of school exams inspires reader Roberta Bains to reveal that her daughter appeared nervous prior to a chemistry paper.

“The problem is,” sighed the worried lass, ““I only know what I know. But I don’t know what I don’t know.”

Verbiage verboten

EDUCATION, continued. “I was going to join the Debating Society at university,” says reader Colin Barnes. “But I was talked out of it.”